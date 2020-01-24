Stormi Webster might be a week away from turning two, but her birthday celebrations have already started. Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are leaving no stones unturned to happily raise Stormi together despite the end of their relationship.

In the latest, Stormi's parents came together to take the little one to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to kickstart her birthday celebration. The former couple also reunited with the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for the occasion.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Disick, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, were spotted by eyewitnesses having Disney style fun on Wednesday afternoon, reports E! News.

An eyewitness who spotted the famous group waiting in line to ride 'The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure,' told the outlet: "They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree. Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!"

TMZ also shared a picture of Jenner and Scott with their daughter, taking a ride on Peter Pan's Flight, marking their first picture since they announced their split.

Jenner's best friend Yris Palmer was also present with her daughter for the day out. Sharing a picture of them with their daughters, the makeup mogul wrote: "Mom's club." The 22-year-old shared several other pictures from the outing on her Instagram account. Sharing a picture of the Disney-themed park, Kylie wrote: "Stormi's Bday Trip."

Stormi will celebrate her second birthday on Saturday, February 1. To mark the occasion, the makeup pro has announced her daughter's venture into the makeup world. The businesswoman has announced a new makeup collection inspired by the toddler that will be released on her Stormi's special day, under her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

"I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant...An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. i can't wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20," Jenner wrote on Instagram along with a promo video that she shot with Stormi.

The Stormi collection comprises three mini lip kits, a mini gloss set, a mini eyeshadow palette, and a pressed powder palette packaged in butterfly-adorned bundles. "Perfect Storm," "Butterfly Babe," and "Stormi World" are a few of the names of the shades in the pressed powder palette, while "Flutter in Love" is the name of the pressed powder blush.