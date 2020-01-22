Kylie Jenner revealed on Tuesday that she wants to be a mother of four, just like her elder sister Kim Kardashian. However, the makeup mogul is not sure when she would like to complete her big family.

"I see myself for sure having four kids," Kylie Jenner said, adding "I don't have a timeline to this," when a fan asked her if she sees herself with four kids, in addition to asking how "Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life?" Kim shares four children with rapper husband Kanye West- North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, reports People.

Jenner made the remark when she was doing her sister Kim's makeup in a new "Get Ready With Us" video that the pair recorded for the Kylie Cosmetics founder's YouTube page. The 22-year-old added: "I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years."

The makeup-tutorial also included several fun-filled banters between the sisters, as they argued over whom mother Kris Jenner loves more, and Kylie opened up about her famous "rise and shine" singing clip where she sang the phrase to wake up her daughter who was already awake.

"This is what people don't understand is I've always sung everything. Like, I sing-talk ever since I was younger...Now, every time I sing people are like, 'They'll never be another, Rise and Shine' and I'm like, 'Leave me alone, I always sing,'" Jenner said.

She became a mother at the age of 20 when she had daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Stormi will turn two on February 1.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had previously also spoken about having more kids. Jenner had written back to a fan in October: "I can't wait to have more babies. But not ready just yet."

Meanwhile, Jenner is making preparations for the second birthday of her daughter Stormi. She has already declared her first collaboration with Stormi, who will enter the makeup world on her birthday.

Announcing that a Stormi collection under her Kylie Cosmetics brand will be launched on Stormi's special day, Jenner wrote: "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant...An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. i can't wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20."