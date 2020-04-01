Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner announced on Tuesday that Kylie Skin will contribute to manufacture hand sanitisers and donate them to hospitals in southern California, to help win the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner, who donated $1 million last week to help purchase protective gear for healthcare workers and first responders, has now partnered with beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor Coty Inc. to manufacture hand sanitisers.

The makeup mogul and her momager Kris Jenner announced the collaboration in a press release and revealed that the custom hand sanitisers will also include a special motivational message for its recipients, who are working on the frontline to fight COVID-19.

The special message reads: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

A representative of the brand confirmed to Page Six that the manufacturing of the sanitisers will be handled by Coty's factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products. However, fulfillment centres that work for Kylie's cosmetics line, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, have already suspended production due to statewide shelter-in-place orders issued by California government. Kim's SKIMS company also donated $1 million to help families affected by COVID-19.

LVMH, L'Oréal and Estée Lauder are some of the other fashion giants who have been manufacturing hand sanitisers after a shortage in its supply since the outbreak of the deadly respiratory disease COVID-19. Meanwhile, Chanel, Christian Siriano, Prada are dealing with the shortage of protective masks for medical professionals.

Apart from her generous donations, Kylie who was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes at the age of 21, has been fighting the pandemic by using her fame on social media. The 22-year-old has been documenting her self-isolation journey on Instagram for the past few weeks, urging her followers to practise social distancing.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams had also requested Kylie and other social media influencers to help their followers understand the gravity of the situation. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had responded to Adams's request on Instagram saying: "The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me."