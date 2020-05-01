Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott on his 28th birthday, and told the rapper she will "love him forever."

Kylie Jenner, who was rumoured to have rekindled her romance with Travis Scott in March, took to Instagram stories to share a dreamy close-up picture of her and the "Sicko Mode" rapper and wrote: "happy birthday @travisscott !!! stormis parents!!!!!!!" She further shared several family pictures of her, Scott, and their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram Stories.

The 22-year-old shared a series of pictures and videos of the musician in an Instagram post as well, and called him the "daddy of the year!" The makeup mogul also revealed that their daughter Stormi is a daddy's girl, and wrote: "DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year! i'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl."

"But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying," the reality TV star wrote for the rapper, and concluded her post saying "love you forever."

Scott replied to Jenner's post by sharing a red heart and rocket emoji in the comments. Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian also commented on the post writing, "Awwwww hbd Trav!!!! We all love you."

Jenner also took to Tik Tok on the rapper's birthday to share a video of her and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou dancing to one of the rapper's songs in which he himself makes a cameo. In the clip, Jenner and Karanikolaou are seen sitting on a couch in cozy loungewear sets, showing off their moves with a choreographed dance to Scott's song "Out West." The video ends with the rapper emerging in the background and blowing a cloud of smoke as he walks across the frame.

The pair who announced their split in October last year remain on friendly terms and continue to co-parent their daughter. They were rumoured to be back together in March after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. Sharing three cozy throwback pictures of her and Scott attending the Houston Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2017, Jenner had written: "It's a mood."