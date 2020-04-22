Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, is catching up on her swimming lessons as she isolates with her mother at her grandmother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram stories to share videos of her daughter Stormi Webster flaunting her swimming skills. The two-year-old did not use floaties for support and appeared confident in the water as she kicked her legs and flapped her arms to get from one side of the pool to the other.

After perfectly completing the lap, Stormi proudly looked at her mom who was capturing her on the camera. "Wahoo!" the Kylie Cosmetics founder said to her daughter.

Stormi's swimming sessions were earlier also shared on Instagram by her father Travis Scott. The "Sicko Mode" rapper took to the picture-sharing site earlier this month to post a video of Stormi dancing around the pool area to Daft Punk's "One More Time" after taking a splash.

Stormi jumped around in her white one-piece bathing suit, twirling to the song, as her 27-year-old father asked, "Is this your vibe?" Lost in the song, the toddler didn't respond to her father, until she looked at his face and asked: "what happened." Scott responded with nothing after which Stormi hopped back into the pool.

Stormi's makeup mogul mother has also been taking benefit of the pool at her mother's Springs vacation home amidst the coronavirus pandemic and has been uploading several pictures of her soaking up the sunlight. The 22-year-old shared a picture of her lounging outside by the pool in a sand-coloured Hunza G banda bikini on her Instagram stories on Monday. Her BFF Anastasia 'Stassie Baby' Karanikolaou was also present there wearing the same bikini in a different shade.

Jenner recently made it to the headlines as she was clicked by paparazzi sneaking to Anastasia's house in Beverly Hills. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star arrived at her friend's house in tie-dye sweats, gifting the photographers with pictures of her first no-makeup look. Interestingly, the reality TV star opted to go barefoot without any socks or shoes as she walked from her car to Anastasia's doorstep, reports Elle.