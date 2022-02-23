A Las Vegas police officer went beyond his call of duty and decided to take home five kids who had been left without their parents after the mother shot dead her ex-husband last month on Osaka Pearl Street.

Officer Nicholas Quintana was on his lunch break when he received a call about a suspected murder. He immediately rushed to the scene to see what had happened. According to Mirror, a 40-year-old woman named Emily Ezra had shot her ex-husband while the children were still inside in the house.

Quintana who himself had been through a similar trauma while he was still a kid, could not help but be there for these children.

Recounting the harrowing experience, he told Fox News: "For me, it brought back a memory from my childhood where my father was killed by a family member of mine."

He added that he was worried for the kids as they would have been given to social services. Quintana and his wife then decided to be the foster parents of these children and eventually adopt them.

His wife was initially reluctant, but later agreed to adopt the children. The couple is now in the process of getting approval as foster parents.

"Understandably so, she was absolutely reluctant towards it. I was like, 'Well listen, hon, just meet them, because you might just fall in love with these kids. Just meet them," he said.

He says he always wanted to be a father since he never had a father figure in his life, someone he could look up to and rely on.

"I didn't really have a father figure growing up. I've always longed for that father figure and to be a father, to love my child the way I would've loved my father to love me," he said.

"Now, I'm not just thinking about these decisions for my wife, now, I'm thinking about it for my wife and our kids, our kiddos now," he adds.

The Las Vegas police have started a GoFundMe page to gather some money and provide financial assistance to the family as the couple hasn't yet received their fostering license.