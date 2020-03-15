Lady Gaga is self-isolating at home with her dogs. But, she is sad because she can't meet her parents and her grandmother. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday and said why she won't be able to spend time with her parents in grandparents over the weekend. The 33-year-old shared with her fans and followers about what she thinks about the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer urged everyone to be kind to each other during this times of crisis, Billboard reports. "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups," Lady Gaga captioned a photo of her relaxing with her three dogs.

The "Stupid Love" singer has quarantined herself with her pet dogs. "I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we're gonna be ok," Gaga added.

Earlier, on Thursday, she took to Twitter to share a message with her fans. "Now it's as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We're in this together. I love you world."

Gaga's message comes at a time when sports events have been cancelled, schools, colleges have been shut down, public gathering have been banned. New York has banned public gathering of more than 500 people, while in New Jersey, events with more than 250 people has been nixed. Besides, Broadway productions have been shut down until April 12.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are on panic buying spree with shelves in the departmental stores all empty.

Gaga of late has been posting many photographs with new boyfriend Michael Polansky.