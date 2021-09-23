Lady Louise Windsor, just a few weeks shy of becoming an adult, has made the debut of her public life with an interview in a documentary honouring her late grandfather Prince Philip.

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie and youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, joined her family members in paying tribute to the late royal in the BBC documentary "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers." The programme, aired on Wednesday night, featured personal and poignant tributes to the late Prince Consort from more than a dozen members of the royal family.

In her interview, Louise fondly remembered her close bond with Prince Philip and the love they shared for carriage driving. Reports have said that the 17-year-old, who herself has competed in carriage driving competitions like her grandfather, was the one who inherited his carriage after his death in April this year, although Buckingham Palace has not confirmed this yet.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been so lovely although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much. It's incredible to have learned first hand from him. After a competition, he would always ask how it went. His eyes would light up because he just gets so excited when he talks about it," she said. Prince Philip was known for his love of the sport and had been designing the vehicles since the 1970s.

The teenager revealed that her grandfather used to take a different route every time they would go carriage driving, and then tell her "all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything." She said, "He is honestly one of the most interesting people I have ever met."

Louise also said that her decision to participate in the prestigious and challenging Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme that her grandfather had started in 1956 was influenced by her wish to make him proud. "There was certainly an element of making my grandfather proud and honouring him by taking part in the award that has been so much of his life's work. I definitely hope I have made him proud," she said.

"I'd always wanted to do it because of the skills you develop as a result. My favourite part was my expeditions. Just having that level of independence and self sufficiency and having that sense of achievement when it was finished," Louise recalled.

Her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 13 is the only grandchild of Prince Philip who did not make an appearance in the documentary.