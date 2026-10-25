LAIKA's Wildwood is drawing attention for the painstaking craftsmanship behind one of the studio's most ambitious stop‑motion productions. The fantasy film grossed approximately $4.3 million (£3.2 million) domestically on Friday, October 23, following around $1 million (£748,000) in Thursday previews.

Beyond its early box office performance, Wildwood is winning over audiences with its meticulously handcrafted world. Social media users have praised the film as the antithesis of AI‑generated content, with one viewer celebrating the artists behind the project: 'No AI slop. Pure human dedication and talent.'

'Wildwood' Makes Stop-Motion History With Its Runtime

Directed by Travis Knight, LAIKA's president and CEO, Wildwood runs for 132 minutes, making it the longest stop-motion animated film ever made, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The film follows 13-year-old Prue McKeel, who ventures into a mysterious woodland after a murder of crows abducts her baby brother. Her journey brings her into a fantastical world populated by talking animals, opposing armies and dangerous figures.

Bringing that expansive story to the screen required the studio to push its signature animation techniques to new heights. Stop-motion relies on physical puppets and sets that are adjusted incrementally and photographed frame by frame to create the illusion of movement. Wildwood combines that practical animation with digital visual effects, expanding its handcrafted sets and performances on screen.

The result is a feature-length fantasy built around tangible objects, intricate miniature environments and carefully choreographed performances.

142,030 Replacement Faces Power 'Wildwood' Performances

One remarkable detail behind Wildwood is the 142,030 replacement faces created to give its characters a wide range of expressions.

The replacement faces are swapped between frames, allowing animators to create subtle changes in expression as the characters move through each scene. Animators must also adjust each character's position incrementally, capturing every movement without disturbing the surrounding scene.

A 12-Minute Battle and Hundreds of Shots

In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Travis Knight described the climactic battle sequence in Wildwood as a '12-minute extravaganza of well over 400 shots.'

The sequence features approximately 3,000 characters, with the battlefield divided into five sections because the entire set could not fit inside the studio, according to Entertainment Weekly. Coordinating such an expansive battle presented a significant logistical challenge for the production team.

However, the spectacle was only part of the challenge. Knight also highlighted the difficulty of animating quieter scenes, explaining that moments when characters simply talk and open up to one another can be just as demanding as the action. These subtle interactions are crucial to making the characters feel alive.

16 Years Of Development Behind 'Wildwood'

Knight and LAIKA spent 16 years developing the project, which is based on the fantasy novel Wildwood, written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis.

Knight explained that the team needed to develop the tools and techniques required to do justice to the story, making the project a long-term creative undertaking.

The production brought together artists, animators and technicians to build the film's elaborate physical world.

Viewers Embrace 'Wildwood's' Handmade Look Over AI

The film's handmade approach has resonated with viewers who see it as a celebration of human creativity amid the growing visibility of AI-generated content.

In a Threads post, one viewer praised the dedication behind the production, writing: 'This is what happens when a group of dedicated artists spend 16 years pouring their heart and soul into a project.'

Another viewer focused on the physical quality of the animation, writing that 'every motion has weight' and praising the filmmakers for taking their time rather than cutting corners.

Other reactions described the film as a reminder of the human effort involved in making art, with one user calling it a 'vaccine against AI.'

The discussion also echoes director Travis Knight's views on generative AI. In an interview with Variety, Knight said, 'I'm not embracing it at all', arguing that technology becomes problematic when it replaces artists rather than helping them express their creativity.

'Wildwood' Puts Craft at the Centre of Animation

With its record-breaking runtime, 142,030 facial pieces and elaborate action sequences, Wildwood demonstrates the scale of what stop-motion animation can achieve.

For some viewers, the film's appeal lies in the visible craftsmanship behind its characters and sets, which artists painstakingly brought to life one frame at a time. The result is a sprawling fantasy that celebrates the care and skill behind handmade animation.

Wildwood is now in cinemas. The official teaser offers a glimpse of LAIKA's fantastical world, featuring intricate stop-motion characters, atmospheric woodland settings and the handcrafted detail behind the animated adventure.