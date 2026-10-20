DC Studios' Clayface is making a gruesome first impression, with early reactions describing the upcoming DC horror thriller as 'freakishly awesome' and 'shockingly gruesome'.

Directed by James Watkins, the film follows actor Matt Hagen as an experimental treatment transforms him into the shape-shifting villain. Critics have praised its brutal body horror and disturbing imagery, suggesting that DC Studios is taking a darker approach to its comic-book universe.

What Are Critics Saying About 'Clayface'?

The first reactions have largely praised the film's willingness to embrace horror without softening its most disturbing moments.

Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, called Clayface 'an awesome addition to the DCU', highlighting its accessibility for viewers unfamiliar with the wider franchise. He also described the film as an R-rated production packed with brutal scenes that surprised him, adding that audiences reacted strongly to some of the imagery during his screening.

Film critic Peter Gray similarly praised the movie's intensity, saying 'it has that comic book flair but that theatricality doesn't diminish how BRUTAL it is!' He also singled out lead actor Tom Rhys Harries for combining charm with an unsettling sense of menace.

#Clayface has that comic book flair but that theatricality doesn’t diminish how BRUTAL it is! Dark, violent, with little levity to offset the nastiness, this is an exciting addition to Gunn’s DCU. Tom Rhys Harries brings equal boyish charm and quiet menace to the role. pic.twitter.com/dlBUKFORPL — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) October 14, 2026

Meanwhile, entertainment personality Brandon Davis called the film 'freakishly awesome', praising Watkins for finding creative ways to portray Clayface's unusual abilities. Similarly, the X account DCU Brief describes the feature as 'a shockingly gruesome horror that holds NOTHING back.'

Why Is 'Clayface' Being Described as 'Shockingly Gruesome'?

The film's body-horror elements appear to be a major reason for the enthusiastic reactions. Clayface follows Matt Hagen, an actor whose face is disfigured by a local mob boss. Desperate to restore his appearance, he becomes a test subject for scientist Dr Caitlyn Corr, played by Naomi Ackie.

The experimental treatment transforms his body into clay, giving him extraordinary abilities while threatening his sanity and sense of identity. The premise allows the filmmakers to explore disturbing physical transformations alongside the psychological consequences of becoming something increasingly removed from ordinary human experience.

Viewers have highlighted the film's combination of graphic violence and gothic romance, suggesting that its emotional dimension may be just as important as its most shocking sequences. The early responses therefore point towards a film that aims to disturb audiences while telling a tragic story about identity, desperation and transformation.

Who Stars in 'Clayface'?

Tom Rhys Harries leads the cast as Matt Hagen, the actor who becomes the shape-shifting villain Clayface. Naomi Ackie plays Dr Caitlyn Corr, the scientist whose experimental treatment changes Hagen's life. The cast also includes David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan.

Watkins directs from a screenplay written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, based on a story by Flanagan. Flanagan, known for horror projects including The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, brings considerable genre experience to the project.

The film is produced by DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran alongside Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind The Batman. Rather than presenting Clayface simply as another opponent for Batman, the film focuses on the character's tragic origins and the consequences of his transformation.

That approach appears to have impressed early viewers, who have praised Harries' performance and the film's balance of horror, romance and dark humour.

Is 'Clayface' Different From Other DC Films?

The initial reactions suggest that Clayface is taking a notably different approach from a conventional comic-book blockbuster. Its emphasis on disturbing imagery, psychological deterioration and tragic character development places it closer to a traditional horror film than a standard superhero adventure.

Some viewers have compared its unsettling atmosphere with films such as The Fly and The Substance, both known for exploring physical transformation and the darker consequences of changing bodies.

The film also appears to combine its horror elements with moments of absurdity and romance, creating tonal contrasts that could distinguish it from other DC Universe projects. However, the overall reception will become clearer when full reviews and audience responses emerge.

When Is 'Clayface' Released?

Clayface is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 23 October 2026, with international theatrical releases beginning earlier that week. The film's early reception has raised expectations for a DC project willing to embrace graphic horror and explore the darker side of its comic-book mythology.

Early reactions have been largely positive, with several viewers praising the film's disturbing imagery and uncompromising approach to horror. For now, Clayface appears poised to offer a particularly gruesome new chapter in DC's cinematic universe.