Speculation surrounding the fate of Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison exploded across social media this week, prompting widespread confusion over whether he had been dismissed.

The rumours, which spread rapidly on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, suggested that Harrison had been fired following the team's dismal 2–7 start to the 2025–26 NBA season.

However, multiple credible outlets have since confirmed that the claims were false. Harrison remains in his role, though mounting public scrutiny and media pressure have placed his future with the Dallas Mavericks under serious question.

Insiders Question Job Security

The Mavericks' poor start has fuelled intense speculation about Harrison's job security. Bleacher Report cited multiple league insiders describing his position as 'a legitimate question'.

As reported by Bleacher Report, one NBA insider remarked, 'When you talk to people about the Mavericks around the league, it is the first question that people are asking.'

Despite the scrutiny, team ownership has made no official announcements regarding Harrison's status. Reports indicate that while there is no immediate plan to remove him, internal discussions have intensified as losses continue to pile up.

From Nike Executive to Mavericks Architect

Before his tenure in Dallas, Harrison built a strong reputation at Nike, where he served as Vice President of North American Basketball Operations.

Known for his close relationships with top NBA players, he was handpicked by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to replace longtime executive Donnie Nelson in 2021.

His early years appeared promising. The Mavericks reached the NBA Finals in 2024, marking a high point in his leadership.

Analysts praised his ability to modernise the team's culture and build relationships with key players, including then-superstar Luka Dončić. But the optimism surrounding his appointment would soon give way to controversy.

The Luka Dončić Trade Fallout

In February 2025, Harrison shocked the basketball world by trading Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

The decision, intended to bolster the team's defence and rebalance the roster, immediately divided fans and analysts alike.

The move has since been labelled one of the most controversial trades in franchise history. Speaking to Bleacher Report, Harrison later admitted, 'I did know that Luka was important to the fan base... I didn't quite know it to what level.'

The Mavericks have struggled to recover ever since, with Davis battling injuries and the team's offensive performance plummeting to one of the worst in the league.

'Fire Nico' Chants Shake the Arena

Fan frustration has reached boiling point in Dallas. During several home games this season, supporters at the American Airlines Center have loudly chanted 'Fire Nico!' in protest of the team's management.

The organisation even displayed the arena's fan code of conduct on the jumbotron in an effort to control the escalating unrest.

The backlash has highlighted a growing disconnect between the Mavericks' front office and its supporters, many of whom blame Harrison for dismantling a roster that had once reached the NBA Finals.