Former NBA star Lamar Odom on Monday night revealed he got engaged to personal trainer and life coach Sabrina Parr.

Making the announcement on his Instagram account, Odom wrote, "She the ONE!!!!" beside a picture of him seated on a chair at a restaurant while Parr stands over him smiling and showing off a ring on her left hand.

"Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr," the 40-year-old wrote alongside the picture.

Parr, who began dating Odom in August, shared her a video of a close-up of the ring on social media along with the caption: "I SAID YES!!!!!"

Odom popped the question to Parr while having dinner with their friend and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach. Leakes commented on Parr's Instagram post, "So glad I could be here wit you! Love both of you and praying over this union."

Congratulations have been pouring in for Lamar Odom, including from his former castmates from "Dancing With the Stars." While Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten congratulated Lamar and dubbed Parr "sweet", James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater called the news "amazing." "All That" alum Kel Mitchell said, "Super excited for him. They're such a nice couple. I gotta hit him up. I need an invite to the wedding. I gotta go," while his partner Witney Carson added, "we're really happy for him."

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson, also expressed their excitement at the news and said they are happy for Lamar.

However, Lamar Odom's son, Lamar Morales-Odom, is seemingly not happy with his father's announcement of the news on social media. Morales called out his dad on Instagram and expressed he was hurt after getting to know about the engagement from Instagram with everyone else, reports Page Six.

"Not a [text] or phone call to see how people who've known this dude his whole life, to see how we would feel or react. Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don't approve of homegirl but she already got your ass in a sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that's been how life been all the time as a son of an odom," wrote Lamar Jr. in a now-deleted Instagram comment on Monday.

The young Odom later deleted the comment and on Tuesday morning expressed regret for making harsh remarks. He wrote: "Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what's best for him."

Lamar Odom was previously married to "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian from 2009-2016 before they got divorced owing to Odom's infidelities and his battle with substance abuse. In October 2015, Odom was found unresponsive in Las Vegas and was hospitalised due to drug abuse.