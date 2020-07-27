'Gone with the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland passed away at the age of 104 on Sunday. The award-winning actress took her last breath at her home in Paris, where she has resided for more than 60 years.

According to Variety, Olivia de Havilland, who is best known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in 1939 classic "Gone with the Wind," is considered the last major surviving star from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. Her death was confirmed by her publicist Lisa Goldberg, who revealed that the veteran actress died of "natural causes."

"Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris," confirmed de Havilland's former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith.

The British-American actress started her acting career in 1935. She has 49 feature films to her credit and remains one of the prominent names of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. Apart from "Gone With the Wind," she received acclaim for Captain Blood (1935), The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), Hold Back the Dawn (1941), To Each His Own (1946), The Snake Pit (1948), and The Heiress (1949). She received two Oscar awards for her movies "To Each His Own" and "The Heiress," two New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the National Board of Review Award for Best Actress, and the Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup during her film career.

She was also a recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, she was honoured with National Medal of the Arts, the Légion d'honneur, and the appointment to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2017. She was the oldest living Academy Award winner until her death on Sunday.

Many Hollywood celebrities have expressed their shock and grief at the death of de Havilland through their social media.

Antonio Banderas posted pictures of the actress and wrote a message on his Twitter account, saying "#OliviadeHavilland, a great icon of cinematography, has passed away. RIP"

Another Hollywood veteran Mia Farrow expressed her fondness for de Havilland on Twitter.

"Beyond all reason i hoped that the great Olivia de Havilland, aged 104 would be with us for much longer. She knew how to live & was loved by all especially by her niece, my childhood friend Deborah. In films she was unfailingy wonderful & an unforgettable 'Melanie' in GWTW," Farrow wrote.

"At a time when we question the place of women in cinema, we must remember Olivia de Havilland for her strength in facing off the studios to liberate actors from contracts which exploited them," said Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival as per Variety. "Strength and courage which she never stopped demonstrating through her career and her life. As for the rest, she was a queen of Hollywood and will also be revered as such in the history of cinema."

The actress was the first female president of Cannes' jury in 1965

"Suicide Squad" actor Jared Leto posted a series of messages in memory of the actress.

"The legendary Olivia De Havilland passed away yesterday. She was 104. Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris. I thanked her for her bravery and shared how her choices affected me and my brother," Leto wrote in his first message, which were followed by a series of messages.

She was born on July 1, 1916 in Tokyo, Japan and was elder sister to another Golden Age actress Joan Fontaine, who died in the year 2013.