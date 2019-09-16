Laura Dern is dismissing rumours that she is dating actor Bradley Cooper. The actress says that they are just good friends and nothing more.

Dern talked about her relationship with "The Hangover" star during the L.A. Love Alex's Lemonade culinary event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 14. The 52-year-old "Big Little Lies" star said that she and Cooper share an "amazing "platonic relationship and even called the actor "family."

She likewise said that she can't blame people for suspecting that they are dating. It's no surprise since they are bound to become curious about Cooper's love life following his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.

"I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don't blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular," Dern tells U.S. Weekly.

The "Jurassic Park" actress also has great respect for the "A Star Is Born" director. Although they have never worked together professionally, she called him "such a generous director" in her May interview with The New York Times.

The dating rumors started in July after photos of the two actors having lunch in New York circulated online. The two looked comfortable as they strolled around the city casually. Their get-together came in the heels of Cooper's breakup from Shayk in June.

Comments on the photos were nothing short of being on the hopeful side. One fan wished that Dern and Cooper are actually dating, while another said that they look good together.

"Please tell me you two are together. Your [sic] just too cute together!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Laura Dern is so cool and so is Bradley Cooper."

Bradley Cooper hanging out with his friend Laura Dern in New York (July 13) pic.twitter.com/7qh7Nw27JU — BRADLEY-COOPERâ‹…NET (@bradcoopernet) July 14, 2019

However, aside from Dern, Cooper, 44 also had a bite to eat with another woman in July. He grabbed dinner with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in New York. They both went their separate ways afterward.

Dern is a parent to her three children with ex-husband, musician Ben Harper. They were married from 2005-2013. Cooper started dating Shayk, a Victoria's Secret model, in 2015. They share a child together, 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Cooper still has to comment on the dating speculations.