Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has broken his silence on the trade rumours that once linked Utah Jazz sensation Lauri Markkanen to the defending NBA champions.

Speaking candidly about the speculation that set social media ablaze earlier this year, Green offered rare insight into the behind-the-scenes discussions surrounding the potential blockbuster deal and why it never came to pass.

The 34-year-old veteran admitted that talk of the Warriors pursuing Markkanen was more than just noise, revealing how the front office weighed the possibility before deciding to stand pat.

His remarks come as Markkanen continues to shine for the Jazz, fresh off a 51-point explosion against the Phoenix Suns, a performance that reminded everyone why the Finnish All-Star remains one of the most dynamic forwards in the NBA.

With Markkanen's name once again surfacing in trade chatter, Green's comments pull back the curtain on how close Golden State may have come to landing him and why the deal ultimately fizzled.

The Trade That Never Happened

Speculation around Markkanen's future intensified during the 2024 offseason when the Utah Jazz were rumoured to have taken calls from multiple teams. Golden State was reportedly among those interested, seeking additional scoring and size in the front court.

However, the Jazz's demands were substantial. According to ESPN, Utah's front office was asking for several draft picks and young players in return.

Green, a vocal presence within the Warriors' locker room, was said to have advised the team to reconsider the move, warning that the cost of acquiring Markkanen could outweigh the benefits.

'I'm a big fan of [Markkanen's] game. But I think if you want to do something so huge, you better be certain that this is the move. You usually don't win those things against Danny Ainge. I look at history,' Green said.

The trade talks eventually cooled, with Utah instead moving forward by extending Markkanen's contract. The five-year deal, worth around $238 million (£178 million), positioned him as the franchise's long-term cornerstone and the highest-paid Finnish athlete in history.

Markkanen's Momentum in Utah

For his part, Lauri Markkanen has continued to deliver at an All-Star level. The 7-foot-1 forward averaged over 23 points per game last season and has started the 2025 campaign in similar fashion.

His efficient shooting, ability to stretch the floor, and improved defensive presence have solidified his place as Utah's franchise leader.

Reports from CBS Sports highlight that Markkanen recently scored a career high of 51 points plus 14 rebounds against the Suns. The Jazz is starting out strong with 2-1 win-lose record, good enough to place them on the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

League Reaction and Future Outlook

Green's candid remarks have been met with a mix of curiosity and respect. Analysts note that the Warriors' reluctance to pursue Markkanen may reflect a broader strategy to preserve team cohesion rather than gamble on high-profile trades.

Meanwhile, Utah's decision to hold on to their Finnish star appears to have paid off, ensuring stability for a franchise still rebuilding around young talent.

Both players now remain central figures in their respective teams' stories — Green as the defensive anchor of Golden State's dynasty, and Markkanen as the face of Utah's next chapter.