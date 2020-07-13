Lea Michele quietly deactivated her Twitter account and fans believe she did so because of the online bullying she received over Naya Rivera's disappearance.

Bullies seemed to have driven Michele off her Twitter page, while the search for Rivera continues at Lake Piru in California. Netizens observed that the actress deleted her Twitter page after it was flooded with mean comments relating to Rivera's disappearance.

Michele reportedly deactivated after online bullies wished that she had disappeared instead of her "Glee" co-star.

"Lea Michele deactivated because people were commenting on her posts 'it should've been you instead of naya' y'all are f****ng sick," one Twitter user commented.

Meanwhile, another user reminded people that it was not Michele's fault that Rivera disappeared. The fan pointed out the fact that the "Scream Queens" alum is pregnant and may also be as distraught as the rest of her "Glee" costars.

"Lea Michele has deactivated her twitter due to be being trolled about Naya Rivera. Has she behaved badly in the past? Yes. She's owned it and is trying to be better. She's also pregnant. Is it her fault that Naya's missing? No. I'm sure she's as upset as the rest of the Glee cast," reads the fan's tweet.

Lea Michele is almost at full term of her pregnancy, has PCOS, is days away from the anniversary of the death of her boyfriend and yâ€™all told her you wished she was dead or disappeared instead of Naya so much that she deactivated her social media. I hate you all so much. July 12, 2020

"It's absolutely disgusting what people are saying to Lea and she deserves better. Sure she did some bad things to some people but that doesn't give people the right to say those things," another commented.

Online bullies trolled Michele, given her and Rivera's bad history on the "Glee" set. The 33-year-old "Step Up" alum talked about her volatile relationship with the soon-to-be-mum in her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up." She revealed that Michele did not want to share the spotlight and they ended up not talking to each other for a whole season.

"If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was b**ching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of season six," reads an excerpt from her memoir as quoted by Stuff.co.nz.

Likewise, the bullying comes after Michele's "Glee" co-stars accused her of making their lives on the set miserable. They claimed she disrespected her colleagues and acted like a diva. Michele has been silent on social media since the accusations came out in June.