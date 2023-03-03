There has been a lot of hype surrounding Meta's AR glasses, codenamed Project Nazare. The American technology company allegedly planned to launch the Meta AR glasses in 2024. The company's AR glasses were reportedly designed to improve the wearer's perception.

A report by The Information revealed that Meta had postponed the launch of its AR Glasses. It further indicated that the AR glasses might not be released commercially. While Meta's AR glasses are still delayed, the rumour surrounding them looks slightly exaggerated.

The Verge has revealed Meta's AR / VR hardware roadmap, which was reportedly presented to the company's Reality Labs division. Notably, the fully AR glasses are placed at the end of the road map. Interestingly, the AR glasses are now codenamed "Orion." They are slated to enter the internal testing phase in 2024.

Moreover, the AR glasses could go official in 2027. They will launch alongside "Innovation," Meta's product line of AR glasses. It is also worth mentioning here that the company is reportedly planning to introduce Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand. The paid subscription bundle was set to launch in other markets, including the U.S. soon.

The leaked roadmap divulges key details about the Meta Quest 3 as well. If rumours making the rounds online prove true, the Meta Quest 3 will go official later this year. Also, it is expected to be more powerful than the Meta Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset. On the downside, it will carry a steeper price tag than its predecessor.

Meta's AR Roadmap leaked: What to expect?

Meta's existing smart glasses, dubbed the Ray-Ban Stories, are an outcome of the company's collaboration with glasses manufacturer Luxottica. The Ray-Ban Stories enable Facebook and Instagram users to capture photos and videos and post them to their social media accounts. Regrettably, they failed to make a huge splash.

If Meta's leaked roadmap now suggests the technology company is gearing up to unveil another pair of smart glasses this fall. The upcoming smart glasses could retain the functionality of their predecessor. In 2025, the tech behemoth reportedly plans to launch a third version of the smart glasses.

Notably, the 2025 smart glasses will bring many major upgrades over the original and the second version of Meta's smart glasses. Meta VP of AR Alex Himel reportedly told the Meta Reality Labs team members that these glasses would sport a viewfinder, which alludes to a display in the lenses.

Furthermore, the viewfinder enables the wearer to perform multiple tasks, including scanning QR codes and reading messages. This third generation of Stories will also feature a "neural interface band," allowing the wearer to control the smart glasses with hand movements.

Meta will also likely take the wraps off its first-ever smartwatch around this time. To those unaware, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around a purported Meta Watch for quite some time now. Some reports claim the company abandoned its plan to launch the smart wearable last November.

The word on the street is that the smartwatch would also sport a detachable display and house cameras. Now, the company's newfangled smartwatch will be designed to work with its smart glasses. The new planned smartwatch will also be compatible with the smartglasses' neural interface technology.

According to The Verge, Meta plans to sell the smartwatch as an accessory to smart glasses. In other words, the Meta Watch will not be a standalone device. You will be able to use the smartwatch to control your glasses. Moreover, it will double up as a second display. The smartwatch will also work with all of Meta's apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Lastly, the leaked roadmap sheds light on Meta's Project Orion, originally referred to as Project Nazare. These steeply-priced true AR glasses will reportedly project avatars and holographic overlays. Meta employees will be able to get their hands on Orion in 2024 for internal testing.

Orion is slated to launch in 2027 as the flagship of the Innovation line. Meanwhile, the 4th-gen Ray-Bans stories smart glasses and the Meta Watch will launch under the company's less advanced "Scale" line. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considers these Orion AR glasses the "holy grail."

Zuckerberg believes the Orion AR glasses will redefine how people use technology. Likewise, some reports claim Apple is currently working on Apple Glasses. However, details about the launch timeline of the Apple Glasses are still few and far between. In the meantime, Apple is expected to unveil its Apple VR/AR headset at the upcoming Apple WWDC 2023 event.