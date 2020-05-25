Netizens are calling the attention of L'Oreal after the famous brand chose Amber Heard as one of the faces of their #WomenMakeCinema series.

The "Aquaman" star is the latest actress featured in L'Oreal's tribute to women in the movie industry who share a positive impact on society. The #WomenMakeCinema series is a partnership with the Cannes Film festival and among those featured in the past included political activist Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, Dame Helen Mirren, and Eva Longoria, to name a few.

In an Instagram post on Monday, L'Oreal talked about how Heard "highlights that a woman's inner beauty is what we should value the most." The post included a photo of the actress along with a quote from a previous statement in which she shared her hope for women to be taken seriously.

"I would love to see women be able to be powerful, smart, opinioned, and taken seriously, even if they are beautiful. Even more, I would love to see women held to different standards, other than the superficial ones we are held to," reads the quote.

The post did not sit well with netizens who are against the brand's decision to include the "Rum Diary" star given the recent abuse allegations against her. One netizen called it a "disgusting choice" and another wrote, "What a shame. I will never buy your products again."

So at least @lorealparis is being transparent in their support and love for serial abusers. Such a disgusting company. Top to bottom.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/DEtu7SZQ4v — Brian McPherson (@ThatBrianFella) May 24, 2020

Most of the comments mentioned boycotting L'Oreal products because the brand still chooses an alleged abuser as a spokesperson and an example for women to follow.

"She discredited abused females just to have some millions on her bank account. I don't see what's the link between a brand such as L'Oreal Paris that should empower women? Im gonna unfollow you and never buy your products again," one user wrote, and another added, "This is it. I'm officially boycotting L'Oréal products. I'm turning a blind eye on your products, just as you are choosing to disregard her abusive behavior."

L'Oreal still has not removed Heard as its spokesperson despite online petitions, in the same way Warner Bros. still has not responded to those requests for her removal from "Aquaman 2." Despite circulating reports that reveal she abused Johnny Depp during their marriage, both parties still remain faithful to the actress, which angers netizens who seek justice for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.