LeAnn Rimes extended her gratitude to everyone who made her feel loved and accepted after she stripped naked to reveal her battle with psoriasis.

The "Can't Stop the Moonlight" singer took to Twitter on Nov. 1 to thank everyone for their "kindness and love" after she revealed "such a vulnerable piece of me." She admitted that she is still processing the release of such a heavy weight and taking in all of everyone's beautiful messages.

Rimes also expressed her empathy towards those who suffer the same autoimmune disease as her. She said that she has read their stories and know how they feel.

"For those who are challenged by psoriasis that have shared your stories with me, I see you and feel you deeply," she wrote adding, "For those who aren't challenged by psoriasis, but are with other autoimmune disease or if you are simply afraid of being seen, I deeply feel and see you too."

"I hope that by stripping myself bare you have found your permission slip to do the same. You are worthy of freedom! YOU ARE WORTHY OF FREEDOM! I LovE you," the 38-year old concluded her post.

FREEDOM!



Thank you all for your kindness and LovE since revealing such a vulnerable piece of me. Iâ€™m still processing the release of such a heavy weight and taking in all of your beautiful messages. pic.twitter.com/qX3MfxVfP5 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 31, 2020

I hope that by stripping myself bare you have found your permission slip to do the same. You are worthy of freedom! YOU ARE WORTHY OF FREEDOM! I LovE you ðŸ’• Why advertise with us October 31, 2020

Rimes posed in the nude for Glamour Magazine to reveal the psoriasis flare-up all over her body after 16 years of having clear skin. She said the condition returned at the beginning of this year when "all hell broke loose."

Music has been my gift, and why Iâ€™m here. I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be honest about what #psoriasis is and what it looks like. Via: @leannrimes#leannrimes pic.twitter.com/GBjJ4IOSpc — All News Inc. (@allnewsinc) October 29, 2020

This is the first time the American musician talked about her psoriasis while experiencing the flare-ups. She remembered when she first talked about it, people thought she was making it up because they did not see the red bumps on her skin. This time is clearly different as she admitted that she is tired of hiding her physical body, which can affect "your emotional and spiritual mental health."

"You feel like you're holding yourself back—like you've been caged in," she explained.

Rimes hoped that by showing her psoriasis she has encouraged people "to step outside of that cage." She reminded them that "when we allow ourselves not to be held in, our lives come back to us."