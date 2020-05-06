When all the other shows were forced to cut short their ongoing seasons due to coronavirus pandemic, The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" returned with full-blown season 5 and continues to make steady progress with the uninterrupted broadcast. The fan-favourite superhero series is set to air episode 12 next week and it is going to take the legends back to college days. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment. Read on to find out the details.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 11. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The entire team of Legends heads back to college for their new mission in episode 11 titled "Freaks and Greeks." The next hour brings some fun and exciting moments as legends lookout for an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus. The quest for chalice begins after the legends realise that they may not be able to operate Loom of Fate to its full potential without the magical cup of Dionyus.

During their time at college, Nate finds himself become prey to Dion's spell and divulge all the details about what he and other Legends are up to as they look for the cup. Meanwhile, Rory plans to spend time with his daughter Lita and decides to take her on a college tour. However, things take a turn when Rory is forced to abandon the plan and bail out Lita due to unexpected reasons.

A recently released promo video for the next episode teases some fun events at their college trip. They certainly get their hands to the cup but not without surprising a few people.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 11 airs Tuesday, May 12 on The CW starring, Brandon Routh, as Ray Palmer, Caity Lotz as Sara, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Nick Zano as Nate and more.