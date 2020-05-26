"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 is coming to an end next week. The show will air its highly anticipated season finale when the Legends will take one final adventure with the Loom of Fate. Here is everything we know so far about episode 14.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Legends continue to explore the magical devices Loom of Fate and the Chalice. It has taken them to strangest places, and they will continue to do that until the final episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5.

The season finale is titled "Swan thong" and this time Legends will find them in the clutches of the Fates, the original owner of the Loom of Fate. Their encounter with the Fates will not go as planned and it will see them travelling back to the world that resembles the world in the year 1984. Upon arrival, they realise that things are not as they expected them to be.

The Legends find themselves in a challenging situation with the civilians whereby they must win their confidence. However, unexpected obstacles are created by the Fates, who bring back the Encores.

"Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren't as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don't make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the post was written ahead of the broadcast of episode 13 aired "The One Where We're Trapped on TV." Therefore, information remains scarce. However, a promo with a glimpse of the finale is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 13 on Tuesday. So, stay tuned for more details.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 14 airs Tuesday, June 2 on The CW.