Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first child with her footballer fiance Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star shared a series of pictures of her baby bump on her social media accounts on Tuesday to reveal the good news. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," she wrote alongside the picture of herself in a silk bra with flowy green sleeves and a long skirt in matching material. In one of the pictures, both she and Gray had broad smiles on their faces while they kept their hands on the baby bump.

The 29-year-old soon received a swarm of congratulatory messages from her fans as well as celebrity friends, including her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, 28, and Perrie Edwards, 27. "Love you so much look at this family," Thirlwall wrote, while Perrie added: "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"

She later took to Twitter to say a "huge thank you to everyone for their kind words and messages of support." "I'm feeling overwhelmed but also so very very happy Smiling face with smiling eyes," she wrote.

The pregnancy announcement comes soon after Pinnock was spotted in baggy clothes on multiple occasions in recent weeks. She also recently praised her fiance as her "backbone" and called his attitude towards race "inspiring."

"Andre is like my backbone. If I didn't have someone like that through this experience, I don't know what I would have done. We've always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we've met. I love how pro-black he is. It's inspiring for me," the musician said.

Andre, who plays for Watford FC, proposed to the singer in May last year after dating for around four years. The couple was watching a movie at the time as they isolated together amid coronavirus lockdown, when Andrew set up candles "like something out of a movie" and popped the question.

"Then it (movie) cut out and there was pictures of us, it was playing our song, then the screen changed to 'Will you marry me?' and he was on one knee," Pinnock revealed on Bumble's "My Love Is..." podcast in November.