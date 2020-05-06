Prior to the announcement of the new RAZR, Motorola has been relatively quiet in the smartphone scene. Likewise, Lenovo, which owns the aforementioned brand, was largely absent from the scene for a while now. In line with the former's public commitment to manufacturing more flagship models in 2020, it seems that the latter has something in store for consumers. Promotional videos of the purported Legion gaming handset give people a glimpse at its unique features.

Those in the PC gaming scene know that the Legion lineup is the Chinese company's high-performance label for its game-centric products. This mostly includes a range of laptops specifically configured to run popular PC games. The upcoming Android phone sports a certain aesthetic that is quickly associated with mobile gaming. The patterns and colours are visibly loud, which would likely appeal to its target market.

This is not the first time the Lenovo Legion gaming phone was leaked ahead of its debut. In March, a user of the Chinese social media platform Weibo uploaded what looks like promotional images for the device. It detailed a special bundle that supposedly includes true-wireless earbuds, a protective bumper case, and a pair of gamepads, according to XDA Developers.

Based on the new ones shared online, Lenovo is equipping it with 5,000-mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging technology. This allows users to charge the handset from zero to 100 percent in 30 minutes. Another unique aspect shown by the video is the dual USB Type-C charging/data ports: one on the bottom and another on the side.

Given that most mobile games present gameplay in landscape orientation, it will reduce the interference brought about by the charging cable while in use. Nevertheless, Lenovo is yet to verify if the two ports will both support 90W fast charging.

Since the Legion is likely going to be in a horizontal position during regular use, Lenovo probably took it into consideration during the design phase. As such, there are two front-firing stereo speakers on the top and bottom section of the frame. Perhaps the most interesting is the side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. Meanwhile, the main imaging sensors, mounted closer to the middle are of the rear panel with the LED flash module just above the emblem.