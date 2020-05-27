As most people now work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tech industry analysts report an increase in demand for PCs and laptops. For the latter, consumers can opt for the traditional notebooks or go for the versatility of 2-in-1 machines. Apple recently released its 2020 iPad Pro, which is paired perfectly with the new Magic Keyboard accessory. Microsoft, on the other hand, presents its Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3. Lenovo is the latest to offer a detachable computing solution with the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i.

Similar to Microsoft's marketing approach with its Surface series, Lenovo is promoting each of the two models for users with specific needs. The Yoga Duet 7i is the more premium option with enough horsepower to handle apps for content creation and more. Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Duet 3i is an affordable alternative which should be enough for applications that are not resource-heavy. Nevertheless, it can be used for basic productivity and entertainment.

Rethink whatâ€™s possible with the new Yoga Duet 7i. The first Yoga with a detachable bluetooth keyboard & folio kickstand.



Both the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad 3i share some similarities. These include the integrated kickstand much like that on the Surface Go and Surface Pro lineup. Another shared feature is the detachable keyboard, which unlike Microsoft's devices, can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth connectivity. Finally, both units ship with active styluses in the box and LTE support for mobile data compatibility on demand, as noted by The Verge.

Powering the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU paired with a 16 GB DDR4 RAM. It features a 13-inch 2160 x 1350 IPS touch display with a front-facing 5-megapixel IR camera that supports Windows Hello face recognition. Battery life is estimated to last up to 10.8 hours but could be longer depending on usage. It is slated to launch in June.

On the IdeaPad Duet 3i, Lenovo designed it to have a smaller footprint but deliver a capable computing platform for casual use or for light productivity. The display measures 10.3 inches with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It comes with an Intel Pentium processor and up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. Finally, a full charge gives users roughly seven hours of uptime. The release date for this model is set for July.