Camila Morrone's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio remains under constant scrutiny of fans, and their 23-year age gap is just one of the many reasons behind it. The actress, who made a name of herself in modelling before entering Hollywood, says their age gap does not bother her at all.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Camila Morrone told Los Angeles Times. However, the actress says a snap of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart (who had a 25 year age gap) that she shared on Instagram in July, wasn't targeted at criticism and insists she did it just because of her love for "classic Hollywood."

The 22-year-old who is receiving rave reviews for her performance in her new movie "Mickey and the Bear," has also been judged that the spotlight she is receiving is only because of her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor. Morrone says she hopes that her work as an actress will one day grow to a point where she isn't only mentioned as the 45-year-old's girlfriend, but adds that she concedes her love life being under constant spotlight.

"I probably would be curious about it too," the actress said about her relationship with the "Titanic" actor.

Morrone believes her new film is helping her being identified as someone more than Leonardo's girlfriend, but it's "frustrating" as people should always have "an identity besides who you're dating."

"I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that. I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation," the "Death Wish" actress says.

On the professional front, Morrone is busy promoting her new flick "Mickey and the Bear," where she portrays a teenager Mickey Peck, who is trying to keep her household together while taking care of her addict father (James Badge Dale). Her other upcoming projects include an adaptation of a Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel in which she will star alongside Riley Keough.