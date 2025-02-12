More than 200,000 Danes have signed a petition to 'buy California from Donald Trump', offering donors 'unlimited avocados' as an incentive. The campaign, a satirical response to Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland, imagines a future where Denmark takes ownership of the Golden State, renaming Disneyland 'Hans Christian Andersenland' and turning Los Angeles into 'Løs Ångeles'.

Danish Humour Meets Trump's Greenland Obsession

The petition, hosted on the website Denmarkification.com, cheekily suggests that Denmark could benefit from California's sunshine, tech industry, and avocado production. 'Have you ever looked at a map and thought, "You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates"? Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,' the campaign reads.

The initiative is a direct response to Trump's renewed insistence that the US should acquire Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory. In January 2025, the former president once again floated the idea, claiming the Arctic island was essential to American national security.

Greenland's leader, Múte B. Egede, swiftly rebuffed Trump's interest, stating: 'Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people. We are not for sale.' According to Politico, Danish politicians also condemned Trump's suggestion, with MEP Anders Vistisen calling it 'absurd and damaging to diplomatic relations'.

In a humorous twist, the Danish petition proposes that if Trump is so eager to purchase land from Denmark, the Scandinavian country should counter-offer with California. 'Let's be honest – Trump isn't exactly California's biggest fan. He's called it "the most ruined state in the Union" and has feuded with its leaders for years. We're pretty sure he'd be willing to part with it for the right price,' the petition states.

A £770 Billion Crowdfunding Target – and Free Avocados

The campaign sets an ambitious crowdfunding goal of $1 trillion (approximately £770 billion), which it claims would be enough to buy California outright. To raise the funds, organisers are calling on Danes to contribute 200,000 kroner (£23,000) each, jokingly suggesting that citizens could 'skip a few lattes' to afford their share.

Those who donate can choose from a range of 'perks', including:

10 DKK (£1.15): A personalised thank-you note from the Danish royal family (or at least a postcard).

A personalised thank-you note from the Danish royal family (or at least a postcard). 100 DKK (£11.50): A virtual tour of the 'new Danishwood studios'.

A virtual tour of the 'new Danishwood studios'. 1,000 DKK (£115): A lifetime supply of California-grown avocados (shipping not included).

A lifetime supply of California-grown avocados (shipping not included). 10,000 DKK (£1,150): A street in 'New Denmark' named in their honour.

A street in 'New Denmark' named in their honour. 1,000,000 DKK (£115,000): A private beach in Malibu – 'terms and conditions apply'.

Beyond financial incentives, the campaign highlights several 'reasons' why Denmark should buy California, including its Mediterranean climate, dominance in the tech sector, and a steady supply of avocados for trendy Scandinavian brunches. The organisers also claim that Denmark would introduce 'hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills, and organic smørrebrød to every street corner'.

Disneyland to Become 'Hans Christian Andersenland'

Among the more ambitious plans for 'New Denmark' is the rebranding of Disneyland, which would be renamed 'Hans Christian Andersenland'. The petition suggests this would be a fitting tribute to Denmark's literary heritage, complete with 'Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet'.

The campaign also proposes changing California's capital from Sacramento to Solvang, a city founded by Danish immigrants in 1911, known for its traditional architecture and the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art.

A Playful Response to US Political Theatre

While entirely satirical, the campaign reflects Denmark's well-documented sense of humour, using wit to comment on Trump's territorial ambitions. This is not the first time the former president has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. In 2019, he floated the idea publicly, only for Denmark's then-Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to dismiss it as 'absurd'.

Despite the joke, the petition has sparked debate about US-Danish relations and Trump's transactional approach to foreign policy. According to Fox News, the White House has not responded to the campaign, while California Governor Gavin Newsom has also remained silent.

'Let's Make New Denmark a Reality!'

The petition concludes with a rallying cry: 'So, what do you say, Denmark? Let's make history and buy California. Together, we can bring a little bit of Danish magic to the Golden State – and maybe even teach them how to pronounce "rødgrød med fløde".'

While Denmark may never truly own California, the campaign has captured global attention, serving as a reminder that satire can be a powerful tool in international political discourse.