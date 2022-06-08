Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is claiming that despite the very public announcement of his desire to leave the club, he does not consider them to be the enemy. Nevertheless, he wishes to leave the club despite the fact that he is still contractually bound for another year.

Club officials have not changed their tune since it was revealed that Lewandowski is planning his exit. As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, they have a player who is under contract until 2023. However, the Polish star appears to believe that he can get what he wants despite the contractual ties.

"I think it is better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract," he told German publication Bild.

He has not held back in recent days, and is continuing to speak about his plans to leave despite a warning from club president Herbert Hainer. According to Hainer, the player should not speak publicly about leaving considering the fact that he has a contract.

"I don't want to force anything. I want to find the best solution for both sides. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, a dream club for many players," he said, before adding, "I want this to end, we are not enemies. I am sure we will find an agreement together."

Lewandowski has not clarified the exact reason why he wishes to leave the Bundesliga champions, with whom he has won numerous titles. He was Europe's top scorer last season, making it clear that he has been in a productive environment.

However, he claims that he has already given Bayern his full commitment over the past eight years. "It's not [selfish]. I know what I had at Bayern and I appreciate it very much. I also know that I have been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the last eight years," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"If I wasn't honest about my situation, I would feel I wasn't being fair to the fans. I know there are a lot of emotions today, but I hope the fans will understand me at some point," he said.

It is understood that Lewandowski is seeking a move to join Spanish side FC Barcelona, and manager Xavi Hernandez is also keen to welcome him to the Camp Nou. However, Bayern are confident that the cash-strapped La Liga club can't afford to acquire the prolific striker.