Lewis Hamilton has publicly credited Kim Kardashian for making him 'a much happier man' this season, telling fans at Silverstone that 'of course, of course, it's Kim' when asked why he seems different on and off the track.

How Hamilton Finally Spoke About Kim Kardashian

The rare comment came at a fan event at Silverstone on Thursday, 2 July, ahead of the British Grand Prix, where the Ferrari driver took questions on stage alongside fellow racers. Broadcaster David Croft highlighted how Hamilton, 41, appeared transformed this year, saying he looked happier both in the cockpit and away from racing, a shift fans have been quietly dissecting online for months.

A fellow driver on stage pushed the conversation into more personal territory, asking whether Hamilton's upbeat mood was down to 'a fast car or a new girlfriend.' Hamilton smiled, waited for the laughter to settle, then conceded that it was 'a good one' before Croft teased him about Kim's now infamous towel mix‑up with young driver Kimi Antonelli in Monaco.

When Hamilton eventually circled back to what, or rather who, was driving his happiness, he nodded first to Ferrari, calling it 'the most iconic team of all time' that had endured 'a difficult period of time,' then added pointedly, 'And of course, of course, it's Kim.'

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Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton's Easy, 'Chill' Dynamic

To recall, Hamilton and Kardashian first sparked dating rumours in early February, after they were romantically linked and spotted together around major events.

People reported that the pair, who had known each other previously, began seeing each other in early 2026 and quickly settled into a rhythm that insiders described as unusually relaxed for two high‑profile figures.

A source told People in June that Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton are 'such a chill couple together' and feel as if 'they've been together for years,' despite the relationship only becoming public this year. 'Everything feels very easy and light,' the insider said, adding that the fact they already knew each other helped, and that they 'align in terms of ambition, life goals and making things easy.'

That description matches what fans have seen play out at races. At the Monaco Grand Prix in June, Kardashian travelled with sister Khloé Kardashian to watch Hamilton, who finished second for Ferrari.

Cameras on the podium caught Hamilton appearing to blow a quick kiss in her direction and smile before setting down his trophy, a small but pointed moment that ignited another round of social media speculation that this was more than a short‑term fling.

F1 Weekends Turn Into Low‑Key Couple Moments

For context, Monaco was not the first time Kardashian had joined Hamilton at a race weekend, but it was the clearest on‑camera sign of intimacy between them. Footage shared on X showed Kardashian filming Hamilton from the crowd as he celebrated his podium finish, with fans in the comments calling the exchange 'wild cute' and joking that the paddock had turned into reality TV.

Speaking in a post‑race press conference, Hamilton framed Kardashian's presence as part of a wider circle that keeps him grounded. 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,' he said of the SKIMS founder, before broadening it out.

'With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day.' The language was careful, as you would expect from someone used to living under a microscope, but there was no attempt to downplay the relationship, which is striking in itself.

Online, those clips have been playing on repeat. Fans on TikTok and X have dissected the Silverstone joke about 'a new girlfriend,' the Monaco podium kiss and Kardashian's appearances in the paddock, stitching them into relationship timelines and speculating about how long they have really been together.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but taken together, Hamilton's words and Kardashian's visible support paint a pretty clear picture.

Why It Feels Like They've 'Been Together For Years'

In case you missed it, the idea that Hamilton and Kardashian already feel like a long‑term couple came not from either of them, but from that unnamed source who spoke to People. The insider claimed they move through life as though they have been together for years, with an ease that comes from shared goals and a similar level of ambition. For two people who have built careers in hyper‑competitive industries, that alignment matters more than any Instagram soft‑launch.

There is another layer. People and other outlets have noted that Hamilton and Kardashian knew each other before romance rumours began, including being photographed at events as far back as 2014, which may partly explain why they clicked so quickly once things turned romantic.

What Hamilton has now done, in front of fans and cameras, is to publicly link that personal stability to his current run of professional form. He talked about Ferrari's 'difficult period of time' and how the team's welcome helped him push through a tough first year, then anchored his closing line on Kim, smiling as the crowd erupted.

It is also why a throwaway joke at Silverstone, a kiss on a podium in Monaco and a couple of casual race‑day sightings have snowballed into a fully fledged celebrity narrative about a couple who supposedly feel as if they have been together for years.

Whether that impression survives the next wave of F1 drama and reality TV chatter is anyone's guess, but for now Hamilton seems happy to let the world know that, yes, it is Kim.