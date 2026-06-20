Kim Kardashian's reported romance with Lewis Hamilton has apparently moved into family territory, with a US Weekly insider saying on Thursday that the Formula One driver has met all four of her children and spent time with them while Kardashian juggles shoots and Hamilton's racing calendar.

The report suggests the pair have been making room for each other despite packed diaries, with Kardashian said to travel to where Hamilton is working and the two relying on FaceTime to keep things moving. The insider also said the wider Kardashian/Jenner family is on board, and that Kardashian seems 'really happy.' It is a small detail, but in celebrity romance terms it matters. Families notice the stuff that the public can only guess at.

Kim Kardashian's Kids And The Lewis Hamilton Factor

According to the source, Hamilton has already spent time with Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and now North, 13, has been included too. That is the part that makes the story feel bigger than a standard showbiz rumour. This is not just a celebrity couple being photographed at dinner. It is a man being folded into a family dynamic, which is where the real test usually starts.

The children, the report said, think Hamilton is 'really cool,' especially Chicago and Saint, who are said to be fascinated by the fact that he drives race cars for a living. There is an almost comic logic to that, because of course children would think a Formula One driver is the absolute business. Race cars win every time. Expensive clothes, polished branding and all the rest barely compete with that kind of playground credibility.

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The source added that Hamilton loves children and that his time with Kardashian's kids has been fun for him. That may sound simple, but in a world where every public move is picked apart, ease is no small thing. The report's implication is clear enough. The children are not merely tolerating him. They seem to have taken to him, and that tends to change the temperature of a relationship quickly.

There is also a bigger point buried in the story. When a relationship reaches the stage where children are part of the picture, the whole thing stops feeling like glossy gossip and starts feeling like a real domestic arrangement, with all the ordinary pressure that comes with it. Kardashian's life is already a blur of shoots, schedules and public scrutiny. Hamilton's is hardly slower. Put those two worlds together and you do not get a neat fairytale. You get logistics, timing and a lot of compromise, which is usually where the truth lives.

Kim Kardashian's 'Cool Mom' Moment

Kardashian, the insider claimed, has joked that Hamilton's presence has made her the 'cool mom' in her children's eyes. For a parent in the glare of celebrity, that is probably the closest thing to a domestic seal of approval. Not from an awards body, not from a fan account, but from the people who matter most at the kitchen table. That is a decent bit of status, even by Kardashian standards.

The report also says Kardashian spends her downtime between shoots travelling to where Hamilton is working and enjoys the thrill of the race life. That detail does a lot of heavy lifting. It suggests she is not simply watching from the sidelines, but making an effort to fit herself around his world. With two punishing careers in the mix, the relationship appears to be running on a mixture of planning, patience and a lot of FaceTime calls.

The wider family, according to the source, is said to be happy with the pairing too. In Kardashian world, that is never a throwaway line. It hints at approval from a clan that tends to notice everything, especially when a new face begins appearing in the frame. Whether this turns into anything more permanent remains to be seen, but for now the report paints a picture of a romance that is doing more than surviving the noise. It is apparently working at home, which is usually the harder part.