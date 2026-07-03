Lewis Hamilton has publicly confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian, telling fans at Silverstone on Wednesday 2 July that the reality star is the reason he has been a 'happier man' as he prepares for the British Grand Prix in the UK this weekend.

Speculation about Hamilton and Kardashian had been bubbling away for months, fuelled by sightings in Europe and a very deliberate Instagram post, but until now neither had quite said the words out loud. The seven-time Formula One world champion, now racing for Ferrari, and the 45-year-old The Kardashians star had allowed the internet to do most of the talking while they continued to appear together in Oxfordshire, Paris and Monaco.

The latest nudge into full-on confirmation came during a light-hearted exchange at a fan event at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix, which runs from 3 to 5 July. According to video and reports from the track, one fan asked Hamilton directly why he seemed in better spirits these days, saying: 'You've been a happier man recently, why's that? Could that be a girlfriend?'

Commentator David Croft then jumped in with a joke that only hard-core F1 followers would immediately clock. 'You know why he's asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not,' Croft said, in reported comments. Hamilton laughed, replying, 'Yeah, that's a good one,' before adding the line that set social media alight: 'And of course, of course it's Kim.'

The 'two towels' reference goes back to the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season, where Kardashian accidentally picked up teenage Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli's towel in the paddock. She later sent him a replacement, an incident that became a minor meme within F1 circles and a reminder of just how intensely the Kardashian orbit is watched, even in the pit lane.

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton's Long-Brewing Connection

It can be recalled that Hamilton and Kardashian did not exactly emerge from nowhere. The pair have reportedly known each other for more than a decade, first crossing paths at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony in 2014. At that point, their lives looked very different. Kardashian was still married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she now shares four children, while Hamilton was in a long-term, on-off relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Hamilton and Scherzinger split for good in 2015. Kardashian's marriage to West ended officially in 2021 after a highly scrutinised separation. For years, they moved in overlapping celebrity circles, but there was little to suggest anything more than acquaintanceship.

That changed at the start of this year. On 31 January, Kardashian was spotted with Hamilton at Estelle Manor, an upmarket country estate in Oxfordshire, England. The low-key outing, which placed the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur deep in the British countryside, was enough to kick-start rumours that something romantic might be happening.

The whispers grew louder in February when the pair were seen together again in Paris, where they were said to have enjoyed a 'romantic meetup.' Even then, neither offered public confirmation. In typical A-list fashion, they let the sightings do the talking while declining to spell anything out.

Social Media Clues And A 'Happier' Lewis Hamilton

For starters, it was Kardashian who effectively hard-launched the relationship before Hamilton did. On 1 June, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that included images of the two of them riding bikes together, followed by a short video of the same outing. In the clip, they grin into the camera, relaxed and clearly comfortable. There was no caption spelling out 'this is my boyfriend,' but the message was hardly subtle.

Within days, Kardashian flew to Monaco to support Hamilton at one of the most high profile races on the calendar. The sight of her in the paddock, mixing with mechanics, sponsors and camera crews, pushed the story firmly into mainstream gossip territory.

Hamilton addressed her presence directly during a press conference over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The Ferrari driver told reporters it felt 'amazing' to have Kardashian cheering him on.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,' Hamilton said at the time. He went on to add that the atmosphere around him had shifted: 'But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.'

Those comments were widely read as his first real acknowledgement that Kardashian was not just another VIP guest, but someone firmly inside his inner circle. The Silverstone remarks have now removed the last bit of doubt, at least about whether the relationship is real.

Why Hamilton And Kardashian's Romance Hits Different

In case you missed it, both Hamilton and Kardashian sit at the intersection of sport, entertainment and big business, which is partly why this pairing has prompted a louder reaction than the usual F1 paddock romance. He is one of the most successful drivers in history and a prominent campaigner on diversity and human rights. She runs Skims, fronts a global reality franchise and commands a social media audience that dwarfs some broadcasters.

So when Hamilton casually says 'of course it's Kim' in front of fans, it is not just a throwaway line. It is an acknowledgement that their lives are now tightly connected, at least for the moment, and that he is comfortable tying his personal happiness to someone whose every move becomes content.

Some fans have seized on his 'happier man' vibe as a sign that the relationship has given the 39-year-old a lift both on and off the track. Others, predictably, are more sceptical, wondering aloud whether this is simply high-octane celebrity branding. Both reactions can be true at once. The only people who really know what is going on are the two at the centre of it.

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For Hamilton, who has often kept his private life tightly controlled, the decision to confirm that Kardashian is part of his day-to-day support system feels like a conscious shift. For Kardashian, already used to living her relationships on camera, the F1 world offers a new arena, with its own intense tribal loyalties and its own appetite for drama.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to where this goes next. What is clear, from Monaco to Silverstone, is that Kim Kardashian is now firmly part of the Lewis Hamilton story, on and off the circuit, and he seems in no rush to hide that fact.