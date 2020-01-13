Liam Hemsworth has finally confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks with PDA.

After reportedly spending New Year's Eve together, Liam Hemsworth was spotted kissing the Australian model on the beach in Byron Bay in their native Australia earlier this month, as seen in photos published by a local magazine New Idea on Sunday.

The 30-year-old seemed smitten by his lady love as the couple cuddled up on the sand. The "Hunger Games" star sported printed swimming trunks while Gabriella Brooks flaunted her beach body in a red and white striped bikini.

It comes after the actor introduced the 23-year-old model to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in December last year. The couple was photographed having lunch with his parents at Byron Bay. A source revealed to E! News that the lunch was followed by the love bird's visit to his house.

US Weekly quoted a source about the meeting: "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him."

Hemsworth and Brooks have not yet made any comments about their relationship. Before the couple's love life made it to the news, the actor was rumoured to be dating "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown as the duo were spotted kissing in New York in October.

Before Hemsworth, Brooks was romantically linked to British pop-star Matt Healy in 2015. "The 1975" lead singer and Brooks made their relationship public at the 2017 Brit Awards but broke up later. The model who hails from Sydney is also studying ancient history and archaeology at the University of Sydney.

Hemsworth had returned to his native land Australia just before he and pop-star Miley Cyrus announced the end of their on-again, off-again relationship in August, less than a year after they tied the knot. The actor has been in the country ever since. The former couple reached an agreement over their divorce just before Christmas.

Announcing their splits, Hemsworth and Cyrus had said through their representatives: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and their careers."

The 27-year-old "Disney" star is now in a relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson. The couple keeps posting their PDA-filled pictures on social media.