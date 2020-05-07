Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks sparked breakup rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram. However, the actor hinted otherwise when he revealed that they are quarantining together in Australia.

The speculations came after fans noticed that their names do not come up when searched on each other's list of followers. According to Perth Now, following each other on the social media platform was how they publicly confirmed their relationship after paparazzi caught them kissing on the beach.

Hemsworth and Brooks have always been private about their relationship. They have yet to comment on the breakup speculations. Although, the actor's recent interview with People somehow hinted that they are still together. The "Hunger Games" star revealed that he is quarantining with Brooks at his home in Phillip Island.

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up. It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house," Hemsworth said.

The 30-year-old "Arkansas" star revealed what he has been up to while on quarantine with Brooks. He said he still gets to enjoy surfing since it is allowed. He also passes the time playing board games like Scrabble with his girlfriend.

"I used to play with my grandma when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble," Hemsworth said, adding that playing the game made him "nostalgic and brought back memories. It also made him realise that he is "terrible at spelling" since he was googling words.

The "Isn't It Romantic" star first sparked dating rumours with the 23-year-old model in December when they were photographed with his parents, Leonie and Craig. Then in January, they were photographed kissing at Byron Beach, in New South Wales, Australia. A month after that, they were spotted around in Hollywood.

A source claimed that Hemsworth feels more at ease with Brooks, that he can be "his complete self without drama." He reportedly "feels more at home" with her than he did with his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus. The insider added that the model helped boost his confidence and encouraged him to move on following his split from the "Wrecking Ball" singer in August.