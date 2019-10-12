Liam Hemsworth appears to have moved on from Miley Cyrus. He was spotted with new girlfriend Maddison Brown on Thursday. The couple were holding hands in New York City. Meanwhile, his ex-wife was seen sharing selfies on social media with her new "boyfriend" Cody Simpson.

The 29-year-old Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was snapped by the paps along with "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown. Later on the couple indulged in PDA during a night out with friends.

However, sources close to Hemsworth said that he is taking it slow this time. "It's very new. Liam is taking it slow but he's definitely interested in her," the source told People. This incident comes just two months after he separated from wife of eight months, Miley Cyrus.

This is the first time the actor is being linked with someone post his relationship with "The Time of Our Lives" singer. The "hunger Games: Mockingjay" actor was in hiding in Byron Bay for weeks when Cyrus announced their split. He was spending time with older brother Chris and his family.

Meanwhile, his former wife Miley Cyrus has been cosying up with Aussie singer Cody Simpson lately, and they were also pictured kissing in an eatery. Besides, when the singer was in the hospital, Simpson serenaded her. Right after her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus was dating Kaitlynn Carter which ended soon.

Meanwhile, Brown, in an interview on the Zach Sang Show in June spoke about her attraction to Hemsworth. The 22-year-old actress was asked to play f**k, marry, kill with fellow Australian entertainers the Hemsworth brothers (Chris and Liam, specifically), Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman.

She said she would kill Jackman. "And get that one right off the table. I'm gonna marry Margot Robbie because I would like to f**k her for life. And then I will f**k the Hemsworth brothers but at the same time, both of them. I couldn't marry them I'm too insecure, I would just be like, 'you're too attractive you are never allowed to leave the house,'" Brown said.

