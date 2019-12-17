Liam Hemsworth is back in the dating game if his recent family outing with model Gabriella Brooks is anything to go by.

Photos taken from Byron Bay, and shared by the Daily Mail, show the Australian actor introducing 21-year-old Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth's mom seems to know the brunette beauty well based on their interaction. With big smiles on their faces, they shook hands and even hugged. Brooks also shared a laugh with the Hemsworth patriarch before greeting a few other friends of the family.

The "Hunger Games" star brought Brooks along for the family lunch on Friday, at a cafe in northern New South Wales. All through lunch, the model had a huge smile on her face as she got to know the actor's family.

It is unclear how Hemsworth and Brooks know each other, but they are both Australians. She is based in Sydney, and is studying ancient history and archaeology at Sydney University while doing modelling jobs. She is one of the models for Solid & Striped, Topshop and Calvin Klein.

Likewise, they both share similar relationship stories. They both dated singers. Brooks was in a four-year relationship with The 1975 singer, Matt Healy, before the called it quits in April. Hemsworth dated Miley Cyrus on-and-off for a decade before they got married in 2018. They then separated in August, after just eight months of being husband and wife.

The 29-year-old "Dodge and Miles" actor was recently also linked to Australian actress Maddison Brown. They were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted kissing in New York City. The "Dynasty" star refused to comment on her relationship with the actor, when asked during an interview about her dating life. However, if Hemsworth is now dating Brooks, then it appears his relationship with Brown did not progress.

Hemsworth's lunch with Brooks and his family comes amid reports that he has yet to legally finalise his divorce from Cyrus. He has hired a divorce lawyer for his case after he was reminded to have his ex-wife sign the documents if he wished to pursue his case.