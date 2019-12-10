Liam Payne addresses talks of a One Direction reunion and says the timing depends on the members' schedule away from their album promotions, which he says is in two years' time.

The "Stack It Up" singer talked about a possible One Direction reunion during a guest appearance on Sunday Brunch. He knows that at some point they will get back together and added, "I think we will for sure."

However, Payne is not certain when this reunion will happen. He said it depends on the schedule of the other 1D members.

"I don't know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone's released new music and you have to go and promo," the "Strip It Down" singer shared.

According to Metro UK, Payne basically just confirmed that the One Direction reunion will happen in two years when he reiterated, "there are at least two years."

Fans have been waiting for the 1D members to get back together for a reunion concert since they went on hiatus in 2016. There have been incessant talks of the reunion since then, but it has not happened yet.

Instead, each member has gone on with their respective solo careers. Zayn Malik left the group first, before the boys officially announced their separation.

A One Direction reunion will certainly make fans happy but it is uncertain if they will return as a five-member group. Payne previously said that he is unsure if Malik would want to regroup and that Styles has yet to commit. Although he remembered hearing Styles talk about the reunion in a magazine interview.

As for the other boys, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have been vocal about their interest to do a One Direction reunion concert. Payne also told the show that he speaks with Tomlinson quite often and that he recently saw Harry Styles when he performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Payne said it was the first time he saw the "Lights Up" singer in three years. He said Styles is still sweet and a "lovely lad." He also corrected people's misconception that the One Direction members are "massive mates" but clarified that there is "no bad blood between anyone."