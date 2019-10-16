Ahead of Wales' quarter-final clash against France in the ongoing Rugby World Cup, Welsh full-back Liam Williams seems confident of his side's future in the tournament. Williams is determined to win the World Cup and he believes that Wales has all the strength to make his dream come true.

The year 2019 has been an exceptionally successful one, as far as the full-back's fortune on the rugby ground is concerned. Out of the 20 matches he played this year, he ended up on the losing side only three times. In the process, Williams won the Premiership and European Cup with the Saracens. He also won the Six Nations Grand Slam while representing Wales. His record this year suggests that the man has got a Midas touch.

William's calendar year has gone terrific so far, as he won almost everything that came his way. Currently, the Welsh rugby sensation is aiming to lift the World Cup, which would prove to be the cherry on the top of the cake.

When asked whether Wales stands a chance in Japan, Williams said, "There's only one thing we think we can do and that is, win it. I wouldn't say we've got the easy route, but we've got France next and we need to beat them. We can go on and win it."

He also mentioned that out of the last eight encounters between Wales and France, the Welsh side won seven times. However, Williams believes that all the previous records wouldn't be worth anything if they fail to beat the French rugby team when it matters the most. For Wales and Williams, Sunday's game at the Oita Bank Dome is the biggest possible test so far this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams also seems to respect the amount of experience that the French side has. Williams, himself has also won 61 caps so far for his national team. He believes that once he transferred from the Scarlets to Saracens, he started noticing a massive transformation in terms of skills and maturity.

Now, only time will tell if Williams can help his team achieve World Cup glory.