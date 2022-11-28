The upcoming "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is perfect for gamers looking for a Samurai-themed action-adventure, hack-and-slash title. It is a spin-off game in the Yakuza series developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio with Sega as the publisher.

'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' release date and platforms

"Like a Dragon: Ishin" was announced with several other Like a Dragon projects but was not given a solid release date at the time of its announcement. The developers later revealed that they expect the game to come out on February 21, 2023, according to Digital Trends.

As revealed during a Sony conference, "Like a Dragon: Ishin" will be released to multiple platforms. These include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' setting and plot

The game will be set during the Bakumatsu phase of the Late Edo Period, a chaotic time from 1853-1867. The main character, Sakamoto Ryōma is feeling pressure over uncertainly about his role in society.

Sakamoto Ryōma returns to his hometown in Tosa after completing his sword training in 1866. However, he was imprisoned after a scuffle with the Jōshi, the local samurai boss, and set to be executed. Thankfully, he was saved by Yoshida Tōyō, a government minister and a father figure for Ryōma.

An unknown assailant assassinates Tōyō using a fighting technique Ryōma does not recognize. He was forced to flee from the highly-skilled attacker and went to Kyoto a year later using the alias Saitō Hajime.

There, he discovers the assassin who killed Tōyō and learned that the fighting technique used is called Tennen Rishin. An informant tells him that all Tennen Rishin practitioners are in the Shinsengumi, so Ryōma decides to join the Shinsengumi to get closer to the killer and plan his revenge.

'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' new features

Meanwhile, "Like A Dragon: Ishin" producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto revealed that the Yakuza spinoff will introduce new features. These include the addition of several new sub-stories, the return of several Yakuza mini-games like chicken racing and karaoke, and an updated soundtrack.