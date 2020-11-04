Lil Wayne wants current United States President Donald Trump re-elected for a second term. But his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, is reportedly against the idea and thus caused their split

A source claimed that the Puerto Rican model broke up with the 38-year-old rapper because she cannot date a Trump supporter. She dumped him after she saw that he came out in support of Trump.

Bidot was reportedly "shocked" when she saw him pose for a photo with Trump at the White House. She is said to be "so disappointed in him."

"She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part," the source told MTO News.

It is not clear when Bidot split with Lil Wayne, but she shared a cryptic message on Instagram over the weekend that could hint at the breakup. She wrote, "Sometimes loves just isn't enough." She and the "Funeral" hitmaker also no longer follow each other on the social media platform.

Interestingly, she denied that she broke up with the rapper and said it is "absolutely false." Her denial was in response to a fan who tagged her name in one of the reports.

Even more interesting is the fact that Bidot deleted her Instagram after she shared that cryptic post. She told a fan that she was over it.

Last week, Lil Wayne officially endorsed Donald Trump for re-election. He took a photo with the U.S. President and shared it on social media for all his fans to see.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," he captioned the photo.

Lil Wayne reportedly lost the respect of some of his fans after he posted the snap. But there were also those who welcomed him on the "Trump Train." As for Bidot, the narrative that she dumped him because of Trump may be false. Although her cryptic reactions to the reports hint otherwise.