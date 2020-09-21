Lili Reinhart is urging people to stop pining for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to reconcile after the exes reunited for a flirty table read.

The "Riverdale" star tweeted her "unpopular opinion" about netizens trying to analyse and read into the actors' facial expressions. She asked people to stop and just leave them alone.

"Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone?" Reinhart wrote.

"Stop analysing their every move and facial expression whenever they're involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace," she added.

Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever theyâ€™re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 18, 2020

The 24-year-old actress is referring to the fundraising table read of the coming-of-age 1982 film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" that Pitt and Aniston participated in. The "Friends" star read for the role of "sex queen" Linda Barrett formerly played by Phoebe Cates. Pitt took over Brad Hamilton's lines, originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold.

Their dialogues had some flirty connotations and the other stars involved in the table read seemed to have a good time listening to their exchange. Julia Roberts was giddy with a big smile plastered on her face. Even fans could not help but feel excited and happy for Pitt and Aniston.

Itâ€™s Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting during the â€œFast Times at Ridgemont Highâ€ table read during this scene âœ¨for meâœ¨ #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/DsqVE1rHVI — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) September 18, 2020

Before the reading started, Pitt and Aniston exchanged pleasantries. He asked her how she is doing to which she replied, "Good honey, how you doin?"

iâ€™ve lost the times that iâ€™ve watched this clip. pls watch EVERY SINGLE ONEâ€™s faces. iâ€™m SCREAMING ðŸ’€ #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/KYXcJIsRsS — thay ðŸ¦™ (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Reinhart's tweet of course did not turn out to be "unpopular" to readers. It has since gained over 3,000 retweets and over 56,00 likes.

"You're absolutely right Lili. They did something nice for charity. Whether they volunteered or were asked, they did it," one fan commented adding, "It was funny and embarrassing (mostly for Brad) but they were troopers and did something great. But it's done now. The rest of the world should stop analysing."

"It's not unpopular, it just makes no sense. They both knew what the scene was, they were likely asked if they would be willing to do it well in advance. They agreed knowing that half the planet loves seeing them together. They are not victims. They just get more attention than you," another responded.

Pitt and Aniston have been divorced for more than a decade. They have also been friends and remained so despite rumours of a reconciliation.