Lily James finally addressed rumours of her relationship with Dominic West seven months after PDA photos of their romantic getaway to Rome made headlines.

The "Cinderella" star has remained tight-lipped about the scandal in recent months. She even backed out from a series of video interviews after the pictures leaked. A couple of photos particularly stood out as they seemed to show the married actor kissing her and nuzzling her neck as they dined outside a restaurant. The actor even ditched his wedding ring for the get-together.

James finally broke her silence on the kissing photos during an interview with The Guardian on the BBC series "The Pursuit of Love," which she and West both star in. The interviewer mentioned her becoming the centre of a media storm last autumn because of her alleged affair with the actor. When asked what the experience was like, she merely replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that."

The 32-year old seemed to hint that there is more to the story than what the photos showed. But she refused to talk about it, for now.

"There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid," she added.

After the pictures emerged, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald, with whom he shares four children, showed a united front for paparazzi outside their Cotswolds home. They kissed and smiled and even left a note to ward off any divorce speculations.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you," read the note the couple left outside their home.

The 51-year-old "The Affair" star is said to be working on getting his wife's trust again following the scandal. He has reportedly agreed to her conditions which include not speaking to or talking about James ever again. It is believed that West even asked not to join press rounds for "The Pursuit of Love" to avoid bumping into the actress.

As for James, she has carried on with her work following the scandal. She is set to appear as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu bio-drama series "Pam & Tommy." She also stars in Billie Piper's directorial debut film "Rare Beasts."