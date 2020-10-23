Lily James finally appeared for a joint interview with her "Rebecca" co-star Armie Hammer after a string of cancelled appearances after photos of her romantic getaway with Dominic West grabbed headlines.

The "Mamma Mia!" star remained tight-lipped about her recent scandal with the married actor during Thursday's appearance on Mark Wright's "Heart" radio show. Instead, she talked about her love for Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls and her fond memory of meeting the singer at a concert.

"I love Emma so much, and I went to the Spice Girls gig and she met me backstage and it was one of the greatest days of my life," James shared and recalled another memorable experience with the singer.

"I was with my two best friends and my other best friend lives in New York and Emma did a video with us and was like 'Hi Danni' and honestly us four best friends have known each other since we were eleven, it was one of the greatest moments of our life. I adore her," she said.

Hammer chimed in and revealed that James cried while talking about her video call with Bunton to her makeup artist.

"'Lily came to work the next day after the Spice Girls concert and while in the makeup trailer talking to her makeup artist about the fact that she got a video with Emma, she started crying," he said.

The co-stars also talked about their Netflix film "Rebecca" and played a round of Wright Lines. The interview comes following reports she had an affair with West after their PDA photos from Rome leaked online.

A source said that "she's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing." She was reportedly also "shocked" when she saw how the actor posed for photos with his wife outside their Cotswolds home.

"She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married. She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly," the source told Eonline.

This is James' second interview after an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. She canceled her appearances on the "Graham Norton Show" and "Today Show" amid the West scandal.