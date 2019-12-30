Fans think that Lindsay Lohan is trying to use social media to win over Liam Hemsworth's heart after he recently finalised his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The "Mean Girls" star responded to Hemsworth's recent Instagram photo and fans believe that she is trying to make a pass at the actor. The said picture shows him in a black skin tight wetsuit as he tried the waves at the UrbnSurf site.

The "Hunger Games" star surfed the new year with his brother, Chris. He shared several snaps from their extreme adventure and captioned the photos, "Wow what an epic day this was. Great way to wrap up the year! Thanks @urbnsurf I'll be back real soon ;) #urbnsurf."

Lohan simply commented on the snaps with a prayer hand emoji. However, fans saw beyond the simple gesture and claimed that she is trying to subtly flirt with Hemsworth.

"You are the best girl! Who is God here to judge you? Flirts with whatever you want," one Instagram user commented as quoted by The Sun. Another wrote, "Shoot that shot guuuurrll" along with a punch Emoji.

This is reportedly Lohan's second attempt to catch the Australian heartthrob's attention. She also tried to get a chance to meet him while she was in the country filming "The Masked Singer."

"Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!" she commented on an E! News story about the Hollywood actor.

The "Freaky Friday" star's comment comes after Hemsworth secretly finalised his divorce from Miley Cyrus. They have reportedly reached an agreement, the details of which are kept under wraps.

Lohan's post also comes after she threw shade at the "Wrecking Ball" singer for dating Cody Simpson shortly after her split from Hemsworth in August. Simpson happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Lohan's sister, Aliana, 25.

The 33-year -old actress shared a photo of Simpson walking with Aliana and captioned it, "When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson." She included a shocked face to the since-deleted post.

Hemsworth has yet to respond to Lohan's tweet or address his divorce from Cyrus. He has reportedly moved on following the split, and is now rumoured to be dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks.