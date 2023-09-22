Lionel Messi has made yet another revelation about his forgettable time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi, who moved from PSG to Inter Miami this summer, has opened up on how he was the only player from Argentina's squad not to receive recognition from their club for winning the FIFA World Cup.

The then-PSG player played a significant role in Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar last year, scoring seven goals in seven games, including two goals in the final.

PSG did not recognise Messi's World Cup triumph

After celebrating the World Cup triumph in Argentina, Messi returned to France for the second half of the season with PSG. However, he faced an unsettled final few months at the Parc des Princes as he was also suspended by the club for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

PSG fans also booed Messi on several occasions just before the player's departure from the club to join Inter Miami on a free transfer.

"It happened like that. The truth is that it wasn't as I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason. And although I wasn't doing well [at PSG], I had to be world champion there. Everything happens for a reason. It had to be like that", Messi said in an interview with comedian Migue Granados for Olga.

Lionel Messi: I like Kylian Mbappe

Messi's then-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe was on the losing side of the World Cup final in 2022. Even though Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final, it was not good enough to stop Messi and his team from finally becoming world champions.

Speaking about his relationship with Mbappe, Messi said "The truth is that I like him".

"Afterwards it was understandable [that PSG fans booed him]: we were in the country [of who we] won the final [against] and it was 'our fault' that they had not been world champions again. I was the only player who had no recognition [from his club] apart from the other 25 players", added Messi.

The next edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, the country where Messi is currently playing club football, along with Canada and Mexico.

In the same interview, when Messi was asked about the possibility of him playing in the next World Cup, the Argentinian skipper said he wasn't thinking of it as the tournament is still "far away".

However, the Inter Miami forward said that he was definitely thinking of the upcoming edition of Copa America which is going to be played in the US next year.

The last time Copa America was played on American soil, Messi-led Argentina lost the final to Chile in 2016 on penalties.

Earlier when Messi gave his first press conference at Inter Miami, he had made many honest statements, including how he didn't want a move from FC Barcelona to PSG in the first place.

The former Barcelona captain bid a tearful goodbye to the Camp Nou side in the summer of 2021 after the club failed to navigate Financial Fair Play limits. Messi said it "was not something I wanted".

Since he didn't want to leave, Messi said it was a difficult task for him to get used to a totally different place both in the city and in the sport.

Messi, who signed a two-year contract with Inter Miami, has made an instant impact with his arrival. After playing seven games for Inter Miami, he helped the side win their maiden silverware by winning the Leagues Cup.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 11 goals in 12 matches, along with five assists.

Messi returned to the pitch after nearly two weeks during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) meeting with Toronto FC on Wednesday. But the Argentina international didn't even make it until halftime as he was substituted due to fatigue.

The 36-year-old forward recently missed a few games due to a muscle injury.