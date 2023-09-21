Erik ten Hag has made a brutal admission, saying Andre Onana was not the only player at fault after they lost 4-3 at Bayern Munich.

Manchester United began their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a loss on Wednesday at Allianz Arena. The hosts took the lead in the 28th minute after Leroy Sane's low effort went past Onana, who took full responsibility for the Red Devils' defeat after the match.

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry then doubled his side's lead four minutes later to put Thomas Tuchel's side 2-0 up by halftime.

Man Utd fall short at Bayern

Four minutes into the second half, Rasmus Hojlund netted his first goal for Manchester United before a handball decision against Christian Eriksen handed Bayern Munich a penalty. Their new signing Harry Kane stepped up and made it 3-1 for the Bundesliga champions.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro struck with two minutes remaining to hand his side a new ray of hope at Allianz Arena. However, a great finish from Bayern's Mathys Tel restored his side's two-goal advantage. The Brazilian midfielder struck again for Manchester United with just seconds to spare in the game. However, the visitors failed to find an equalizer.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Manchester United boss Ten Hag said that when a team scores three goals at Bayern, they must at least take a point.

When Ten Hag was told about how Onana has taken full blame for Manchester United's 4-3 loss, the Dutch boss replied: "It's good he's doing that but it's about the team. Mistakes are always being made but you have to bounce back as a team, when you score three goals at Manchester United, even when one player makes a mistake, it's done, it's gone, that's what we as a team have to believe, that we can always bounce back."

Adding further, Ten Hag said that his team on Wednesday showed that "if you stay in the game and find yourself in the game then keep going, even when there are mistakes".

The 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich was Manchester United's third loss in a row across all competitions.

Ten Hag backs Onana

Making clear that there was more than one player responsible for the Red Devils' latest defeat, Ten Hag said: "As I said already it was not only Andre in that goal, there were more [responsible]."

The Dutch head coach also emphasised how easily the opponents have been coming through their defence, entering their box and producing easy finishes.

Manchester United signed Onana for £47.2 million from Inter Milan this summer as a replacement for their club legend David de Gea. After the match ended in Munich, 27-year-old Onana said that Manchester United lost at Allianz Arena because of his mistake.

"We didn't win today because of me. Their first shot on target, I made a mistake, so the team went down because of that mistake. I'm happy with the comeback of the team, we were fighting until the end. The way I played today was one of my worst games", added Onana.

Backing his new signing, Ten Hag said that the goalkeeper made great saves for Manchester United in the second half of the game. "I think he shows that he takes the responsibility and shows personality and the personality he needs to get in high levels", added Ten Hag.

The Dutch boss is confident that Onana will bounce back soon as he is a very important player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United's upcoming game is a Premier League away fixture against Burnley. With two wins and three losses in five matches, the Red Devils are currently in 13th place in the league table. After the Burnley game, Ten Hag and Co will host Crystal Palace in the League Cup on September 26.