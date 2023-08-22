Lionel Messi's next outing for Inter Miami has been confirmed by head coach Tata Martino.

Messi will start for Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, Martino told reporters on Monday.

On paper, the fixture between Cincinnati and Miami could be termed as a one-sided affair, considering their Major League Soccer (MLS) positions this season. While Cincinnati are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 51 points, Miami are at the bottom with 18 points.

When and where will Messi's next game be played?

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Aug. 23 (Wednesday) at 7:00 PM, local time. The match will be played at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. For viewers in the UK, the match will begin at 12:00 AM on Aug. 24 (Thursday).

It will be Inter Miami's sixth game in 22 days, with three more matches scheduled to take place in the following 11 days when they resume MLS.

The busy schedule may emerge as a concern for 36-year-old Messi, who played all 90 minutes in Saturday's Leagues Cup final, and also in each of the four previous games.

"Maybe at some point, he'll want to rest. It's a lot to play every three or four days. It's clear that Wednesday won't be that day. You guys know who he is and how much he likes to play and participate. Until he tells me something, he'll stay on the field," said Martino.

The latest statement from Martino is similar to what the Argentina boss had said earlier this season when he stated that Messi will always go the distance in a match if he can.

Inter Miami recently clinched their maiden trophy when they won the Leagues Cup by beating Nashville on penalties in the final. It marked the 44th trophy in Messi's professional career, making him the most decorated player in the history of football.

Lionel Messi's gesture wins hearts

Messi netted a goal in the final against Nashville in the Leagues Cup, which was his 10th goal in seven appearances for Inter Miami since his arrival this summer. He also scored in the penalty shootout, but it was what he did after the match that earned him more praise.

Just before the trophy ceremony, Messi gave the captain's armband to defender DeAndre Yedlin, who led the team for most of the season before the World Cup winner's arrival.

Yedlin had taken over the captaincy from Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who went down injured in the team's third game.

"This is not the first time that he [Messi] has made this type of gesture. This is the reason why when people say he is the best player in the world, it is not only because of what he does on the pitch during a match.

"The same thing happens at training, with him and also with Jordi Alba; they get the younger players together to explain the work and the goals. That really helps the team prepare more quickly," added Martino.