The long-awaited "Friends" reunion was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the sitcom star Lisa Kudrow has an update for fans about it.

Lisa Kudrow appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy and talked about the delay of the reunion and prospect of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres hosting the highly-anticipated HBO Max reunion special.

"What kind of reunion will it be?" Cohen asked Kudrow, who portrayed the role of Phoebe Buffay for ten seasons on the show.

"I think we are gonna sit around...like a really nice restaurant, um, have you host, and uh start screaming at each other," Kudrow joked in the interview.

While she refrained from revealing many details, the conversation then went on to address the rumours claiming DeGeneres will be hosting the reunion.

"Did I hear that Ellen DeGeneres is hosting the reunion?" Cohen asked the 57-year-old actress.

"I don't know that that's been decided," Kudrow replied.

The rumours about the daytime show host hosting the much-awaited reunion comes amid the controversy surrounding "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." As noted by People, DeGeneres has been "mired in controversy" after some former employees alleged her of "fostering a toxic work environment." The 62-year-old Emmy-award winner has since issued multiple apologies and promise to bring a positive change.

Meanwhile, "Friends" reunion remains unscripted. The highly-anticipated special was confirmed more than a decade after the show concluded. While it found a new home on Netflix, fans have been long-awaiting the reunion episode.

It was previously revealed that the "Friends" reunion featuring original cast members Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will air in May with the launch of HBO Max. However, the pandemic led to a delay in the production, pushing the release date much ahead.

Earlier in June, co-creator Marta Kauffman told The Wrap that they were "hoping to be able to shoot in August." "If all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open," Kauffman added.

The reunion will be the first time all the six stars will come together since its 2004 finale.