School cancellations spread across the US on Monday, 2 December 2025, as a strong snowstorm moved through several states. Districts closed buildings to protect pupils from dangerous roads and severe cold.

The closures affected schools in the Central, Northeastern, and Eastern regions. Officials acted after warnings of heavy snow and rapidly worsening travel.

The storm grew stronger overnight, raising concerns about wider disruption through Tuesday.

Heavy Snowstorm Hits the US

The snowstorm reached many states by late afternoon. It moved from the Midwest to New England with fast-falling snow and icy winds. Meteorologists warned that some areas could see up to a foot of snow. Conditions worsened as snowfall increased.

In New York, snowfall rates may reach more than 1 inch per hour. Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, confirmed this in a Monday update. A winter weather advisory in Cincinnati predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow. Officials warned that morning travel would be slow and risky.

The National Weather Service issued several warnings across the region. One notice from the NWS office in Gray, Maine urged people to delay travel. It advised drivers to avoid sudden braking and to use caution on hills.

The NWS also said that more than 6 inches of snow were possible north and west of the I-95 corridor. Meteorologist Ben Noll said that the Hudson Valley should expect widespread school closures. He noted that it was the first major winter storm of the season.

List of School Cancellations

Many districts announced school cancellations for Tuesday.

Massachusetts

Abby Kelley Foster Charter

Ashburnham Westminster

Athol-Royalston

Erving

Fitchburg

Franklin County Technical

Frontier Regional, Greenfield

Hawlemont

Lawrence

Leicester

Lunenburg

Mohawk Trail

NEARI

North Middlesex

Orange

Petersham

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts

Pioneer Valley Regional

Quabbin, Quaboag Regional

Ralph C. Mahar Regional

Rowe

Saint John's–Shrewsbury

Shutesbury

Winchendon

Worcester

New Hampshire

Acworth Elementary

Alstead Primary

Barrington Elementary

Campton Elementary

Conant Middle High School

Cutler Elementary

Dover School District

Fall Mountain Regional High School

Ohio / Kentucky (Cincinnati Area)

Cincinnati Public Schools are closed on Tuesday. Staff were also told to stay home. More districts across the Tri-State region were expected to announce overnight.

Other States

Several schools in Michigan and New York prepared for possible closures. Parts of Pennsylvania issued two-hour delays. Some districts in Virginia also delayed classes. Connecticut leaders planned early morning decisions.

Tips To Protect Kids From Frostbite, Hypothermia

Cold weather can become dangerous when temperatures fall between −20°F and −25°F. At this level, frostbite and hypothermia can occur in minutes. Children are more at risk because they lose body heat quickly.

Dress Kids in Proper Layers

Use several layers to keep warmth in. Include hats, gloves, boots, and a water-resistant coat. A child should wear one more layer than an adult.

Protect Kids From Wind Exposure

Shield children from wind during walks. Use covers and check hands and feet often.

Keep Children Dry

Wet clothing speeds up heat loss. Use waterproof outer layers in snow.

Limit Time Outdoors in Severe Cold

Keep children indoors when the wind chill falls below −15°F. Check comfort levels often.

Watch for Early Symptoms

Look for numbness, pale skin, shivering, or slow responses. Seek medical help if symptoms continue.

These steps help protect children as severe winter weather continues across parts of the US.