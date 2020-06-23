Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, and several other celebrities have come together to pay tribute to essential workers for providing their services amidst coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities came together for Harry Connick Jr.'s CBS special, "United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes," on Sunday. Apart from Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Jamie Foxx, the other stars who participated were Oprah Winfrey, Tim McGraw, Renne Zellweger, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah and more, reports ET Canada.

The show was filmed prior to the "Black Lives Matter" movement which has gained momentum since the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25. Harry Connick began the show by giving this disclaimer, saying: "Just so you know, this special was filmed a few weeks ago and since that time our world has changed. Our focus has broadened from the coronavirus to include a painful dialogue about racism in America."

The special filmed with the help of Connick's 24-year-old daughter, Georgia, featured Connick traveling from New York to his hometown New Orleans and thanking essential workers on the way with the help of some celebrity friends.

Tune in! #UnitedWeSingCBS: A GRAMMYÂ® TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES is live in 30 minutes, a 2 hour special on @cbs featuring the stories of essential workers across America and incredible performances to celebrate their bravery and dedication â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Fjnqeg01CX June 21, 2020

One of the clips showed Brad Pitt thanking a sanitation worker named Darnell Rudolph, who appeared shocked after seeing the Oscar-winner on Connick's iPad and complimented him for the charity work he did in New Orleans after hurricane Katrina.

"That's so appreciated, I've got such a love for that city, and we so appreciate what you're doing," Pitt told him before asking about his family.

Another clip shows Sandra Bullock virtually speaking with a public transportation worker, Joy Palmer, who lost her husband to COVID-19 illness. "I think in isolation a lot of times people don't realize how bright their light is, and I just wish you so much love and peace and understanding that your destiny's a lot bigger than I think you imagined," Bullock told Palmer.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey spoke with workers at her "Boys and Girls Club," Jamie Foxx praised environmental service workers, Tim McGraw thanked truckers, Renee Zellweger thanked Kroger grocery store employees, Drew Brees thanked fire fighters, and more.