"Little People, Big World" star Jacob Roloff has claimed sexual abuse at the hands of a producer of the reality TV series.

The actor recently took to his Instagram account to narrate the "traumatic experience," and claimed that he was molested by former producer Chris Cardamone while starring on the show.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words," said Roloff.

Read more Matthew McConaughey reveals he was molested as a teen

"As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People, Big World'," the 23-year-old added.

The actor further said that he doesn't plan to "provide details of this encounter," and hoped Cardamone is "never allowed around children again."

According to USA Today, TLC has said it just learned of the "alleged encounter which occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of 'Little People, Big World.'"

"We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time," the company said in a statement.

Roloff, the youngest child of Amy and Matt Roloff, appeared with his parents and three siblings on the reality television show. He was only nine when the series first aired in 2006. The series which captures the lives of a unique family of dwarves is now in its 21st season.

Roloff noted that sexual assault "can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about." The actor noted that he didn't speak out earlier because "a child must process" with "silence and time."

He also opened up about the consequences of growing up in front of millions of people and compared reality TV to "voyeurism."

"I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely dissociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic 'characters' they see on TV," Roloff said.

He also emphasized that "all fault lies with the predator" and "no fault lies with any of my family members."

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future," he wrote.