Matthew McConaughey opened up about the unwanted sexual experiences he had as a teen in his memoir "Greenlights" which is out now in bookstores.

The 50-year-old warned fans ahead of the release of his book that he will not be sharing sentimental stories. He also said there will be no "nostalgia" and it won't be a "traditional memoir." But he did share some very revealing details about his teenage life as part of his major past recollections.

McConaughey shared that when he was 18 years old, he was molested by a man "while unconscious in the back of a van." Prior to that, at 15-years old, he "was blackmailed into having sex for the first time."

"I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case," McConaughey wrote in his memoir as quoted by TooFab.

Despite the two horrific incidents, the "True Detective" star retained his sunny outlook on life. Instead of letting the trauma take over, he learned to look back at it with positivity.

"I've never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy," he wrote.

In "Greenlights," McConaughey also remembered the many times he "earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity." When he was ten, he got whipped until his "butt bled for putting on a Cracker Jack tattoo." He also talked about the 1999 incident when he "bongoed naked until the cops arrested me" and he resisted arrest.

He said it happened after the Texas Longhorns won against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He celebrated at 2:30 a.m. by smoking marijuana and playing the bongo naked until cops handcuffed him for disturbing the peace and for possession of weed.

The cops asked him to get dressed but he told them off saying, "I'm not putting s**t on! My naked as** is proof I was mindin' my own business. This is PROOF of my innocence." He was imprisoned, put on bail, and had to pay the $50 noise ordinance violation fee.

McConaughey certainly led a colourful life and one which he looked back on with fondness in his memoir. He considered his experiences as lessons in "how to love, laugh, forgive, forget, play, and pray."